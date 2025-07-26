Cheddar's young son, Lincoln Bediako. represented his father and donated some items to school children

The items presented to the school children included exercise books, packs of bottled water, drinks, etc.

Lincoln, in a video, explained the motive of the exercise, earning praise from many social media users

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lincoln Bediako, the young son of Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has warmed hearts with a generous act of kindness.

Lincoln, who recently graduated from the Ghana International School (GIS), led a donation initiative that saw exercise books, biscuits, fruit drinks, and other essential items distributed to some schoolchildren.

Cheddar's son donates items, including books and drinks, to graduating students of the Roman Ridge School. Image source: Lincoln Bediako

Source: TikTok

The donation exercise took place at the Roman Ridge School, drawing admiration from teachers, parents and students.

The items were donated to the school's graduating students on behalf of his father and the New Africa Foundation.

Lincoln personally presented the supplies to the students, demonstrating a maturity and sense of social responsibility well beyond his years. In a video, Cheddar's son explained the motive of the exercise.

"We stand on the belief that Africa’s greatest asset is its youth. And by empowering them, we shape the destiny of a strong and empowered continent. Today, we brought you heartfelt gifts as a small gesture to celebrate this incredible school and its inspiring students," he said.

Lincoln Bediako arrives at the GIS prom with his beautiful date, Soraya. Image source: Cdrafrica

Source: TikTok

He also seized the moment to congratulate the graduating students and offered them some advice.

"Congratulations, Class of 2025. Your journey is just beginning. Enough hard work, dedication and concentration, you’ll break through every barrier ahead."

The items donated included hundreds of exercise books, packs of biscuits, bottled water, and fruit drinks, carefully selected to cater to both the academic and nutritional needs of the children.

The gesture was met with excitement and gratitude from the beneficiaries and teachers, who warmly accepted the gifts.

Watch the video of Lincoln's donation to the Roman Ridge School below:

Cheddar makes headlines in 2024 elections

Lincoln’s father, Nana Kwame Bediako, made headlines in 2024 when he ran for president under The New Force, a political movement he founded.

Although he was a newcomer to politics, he secured 84,478 votes, placing third with 0.75% of the total votes.

His performance was notable, as he finished ahead of some of the more experienced politicians. The election was ultimately won by John Dramani Mahama.

The Electoral Commission declared him president after he secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid ballots.

He defeated his closest rival, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Cheddar's son earns praise from netizens

Netizens who saw the video of Lincoln's donation exercise were impressed and congratulated him in the comments section.

@Xquisitemric wrote:

"I always knew he was the one to take after his father, the elderly one is a reserved person but also good at what he does. This is how to raise our kids, we don’t have to die before we hand over some roles to them."

@Investor Rerie wrote:

"Tell upcoming president Cheddar that, I Kelvin Kingston, had a vision he was the next president of Ghana 🙏."

@Ezedibia33 wrote:

"This is what I always wanted from the rich. The society shouldn’t be far from you because you form part of it. Let’s grow together."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh