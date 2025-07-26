Celebrated socialite Afa Asantewaa has excited many of her fans after dropping a snippet of her unreleased first song

The media personality, who has had two failed GWR sing-a-thon attempts in recent times, mentioned that her debut song was produced by Ahkan

Many people shared positive reactions to the song, as they expressed their anticipation for their release sate hinting that the song was a banger

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Celebrated media personality Afua Asantewaa has announced that she will be releasing her first song soon, and on social media she shared a video giving her fans a glimpse of it.

Afua Asantewaa performs a snippet of her unreleased first song. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: TikTok

Afua Asantewaa to drop debut song

Afua Asantewaa took to her social media pages to share with her followers and fans that she was eventually venturing into music.

The seasoned media personality, who has had two failed Guinness World Record attempts for the longest singing marathon by an individual in recent times, mentioned that she was finally making her passion for music a reality.

In the caption of the social media post, Afua Asantewaa mentioned that the song was still being put together in the studio.

She excitedly asked her fans when she and her team should release the song. Sharing details about the track, she wrote in the same social media caption that it was produced by Ahkan, a member of Ruff Town Records, a music label owned by artiste manager Bullet.

"My debut single cooking……….…when should I drop this ? Produced by @KWAYSI (AHKAN of Ruff & smooth fame ) #mysingle #artist #afuaasantewaa #mysong #afuaasantewaasingathon #viraltiktok #creator #musician"

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's new song

There were many positive reactions to Afua Asantewaa's debut song, as people could not hide their excitement that she was finally doing music.

Others also mentioned that it was a straight hit song and encouraged her to release it as soon as possible so they could enjoy it on their speakers.

Ghanaians who loved the song encouraged her to collaborate with other notable musicians in the country, such as well-decorated rapper Sarkodie and Afrobeat singer Gyakie

The exciting reactions of social media users to Afua Asantewaa's debut song are below:

Eric Danso said:

"I really like this woman so much 💯✌️."

Pounds said:

csilver nana ama tutuaa said:

"Aww Akhan."

@davkingmensah said:

"Finally 😁🙏👠👠."

Afua Asantewaa fails her Guinness World Record SIng-a-thon attempt. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Twitter

Man pleads with Afua Asantewaa to cook

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa and her husband went viral once again, this time for their lively dance moves in a trending video that captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike.

Following the video, a Facebook user named Asante Bediatuo jokingly pleaded with Afua to cook palava sauce for her husband, suggesting that such energetic dancing must be rewarded with a delicious home-cooked meal. His lighthearted comment stirred laughter and engagement online.

The video drew reactions from popular figures like dancehall musician Shatta Wale, and continued to spark conversation and admiration for the couple’s chemistry and joyful connection.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh