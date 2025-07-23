Cecilia Louis, aka Aunty Ceci, a Ghanaian woman living in Canada, has died after allegedly fasting for too long

According to her family, Cecilia ostensibly refused medical help and relied on her faith in Prophet Adom Kyei Duah of the Philadelphia Church to heal her

The death of Aunty Ceci has sparked heated discussions online, with many blaming extreme religious practices and calling for Prophet Adom Kyei Duah to caution his followers

Cecilia Louis, a Ghanaian woman based in Canada and a church member of the Philadelphia Church of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, has passed away after reportedly fasting for too long.

A church member of Ghanaian prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah based in Canada reportedly dies from fasting. Image credit: @stephenadomkyeiduah, @maamepokuahkumasi.

Source: TikTok

Family members of the late Ghanaian claimed that her death was a result of the controversial preacher’s religious doctrines.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of the Believers Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Church, is a powerful Ghanaian man of God.

He frequently courts controversy over his fiery preaching style and confrontations with other men of God.

Adom Kyei Duah has also faced claims that a special sobolo drink he sells has led to the deaths of some church members, who reportedly used it as a replacement for medical care.

Popular gospel musician Diana Asamoah has publicly alleged that her sister died due to using the preacher’s sobolo.

The Twitter video of Diana Asamoah speaking about Adom Kyei Duah is below.

Family mourns death of Ghanaian woman in Canada

The family of Cecilia Louis, also known as Aunty Ceci, has claimed that she died after becoming weak due to refusing to eat or take any medicine.

She reportedly relied solely on her faith in Adom Kyei Duah to get healed, which ended in her tragic death.

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah accuses Adom Kyei Duah's sobolo of playing a role in her sister's death. Image credit: @dianaasamoah_official, @stephenadomkyeiduah

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ceci’s family decried Adom Kyei Duah’s influence on his church members and called on him to caution them to refrain from such harmful practices.

The TikTok video of Aunty Ceci’s family speaking about her death is below.

Ghanaian woman’s death in Canada stirs reactions

Social media users expressed various opinions in response to the reported circumstances of Aunty Ceci’s death.

Felley 🌚 said:

"Doing fasting in Canada? What are you fasting for again?"

Pretty Riri 🤭💕 wrote:

"Meanwhile, the pastor eats 3 times a day. Oh bibinii 😩."

Do it commented:

"One thing is, we will be thinking of building huge houses without eating and properly treating our medical conditions, and later we die without seeing our properties."

Sark 🔥 said:

"You have entered Canada; what is fasting again? 😂"

Kay Fosu wrote:

"Try chilled Adom Kyei's sobolo and pizza 🍕 and thank me later 😂😂."

SANTA MARIA commented:

"Sobolo is killing diabetes patients because it contains sugar, and diabetes patients are drinking it."

user1287177499947 said:

"A lady died in our workplace. Same thing, sobolo instead of seeking medical help. Sobolo, naaa, she died, hmmm."

Ghanaian student dies in Latvia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the mortal remains of Nana Agyei Ahyia, a Ghanaian student in Latvia who died in June, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Ahyia died in Riga in June, reportedly after jumping from the sixth floor of his residential building.

His family, who received his body at the Kotoka International Airport, disputed this and said they believed he was killed by jealous colleagues.

