Radio and TV presenter Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe was at North Hills International School's recent speech and prize-giving day

Her daughter was awarded the overall best student at the event after coming first in nine subjects

Her mother crashed the young girl's award presentation to celebrate her in grand style

Ghanaian broadcaster Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, with the Multimedia Group Limited, has celebrated her daughter for sweeping an award at her school's speech and prize-giving day.

Reports indicate that Afia's young daughter has been a consistent name on the award recipient list.

The broadcaster couldn't hide her excitement as her daughter's name came up as the overall best student.

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe and her daughter Photo source: Instagram/AfiaAmankwaaTamakloe

Source: Instagram

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe crashes her daughter's presentation

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe was among several top personalities, including Stacy Amoateng, whose kids attend the North Hills International School.

During her daughter's award presentation, Afia Amankwaah mounted the stage to present flowers to her.

A video of the adorable moment shared online caught the attention of Ghanaians, who thronged the comments section to compliment Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe for her gesture.

Fans react to Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe's big day

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the strides of Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe's daughter.

pebbleblupeach said:

Ah she wins something every year??? I’d be a proud mother too

edithoforiatta wrote:

I pray this kind of anointing over my children

adepalumba noted:

The young lady speaking Oh! Girl you will go places ....you have it!!!!!

ekhuapweedy13 remarked:

I've been following her daughters achievements for some time ...I pray for the spirit of protection , grace and continuous mercy for her and every mum who wishes same for her kids .Amen

Afia Amankwaah's daughter turns 13

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adom TV and FM presenter Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe had shared lovely photos of her daughter, Sedem Tamakloe, on social media.

The photos shared on her Instagram page on Friday, January 21, 2023, were to celebrate the girl's birthday as she turned 13 years old. In the photos, the broadcaster's daughter rocked a purple-coloured dress and gave off a beautiful smile.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh