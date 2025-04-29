Details of the late Ama Endorsed's funeral and burial arrangements have emerged on social media

The late influencer will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 24, 2025, with the funeral service being held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Agorwu Junction in Ashaley Botwe

The late Ama Endorsed's remains will be transported to her hometown in Dzodze in the Ketu North municipality for private interment

The details concerning the funeral and burial arrangements of the late influencer and entrepreneur Comfort Esime Adzigbli, popularly known as Ama Endorsed, have emerged on social media.

A post shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page indicated that the late Chief Executive Officer of Damas Decor will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The late Ama Endorsed's funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Agorwu Junction at Ashaley Botwe in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The burial mass will begin at 7 am for viewing and tribute, with the main mass beginning at 8 am.

According to the details on the funeral arrangements flyer, the remains of the late social media influencer will be transported to her hometown in Dzodze in the Ketu North municipality for private interment after the mass at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

As part of Ama Endorsed's funeral arrangements, there would be no sitting after mass. A Thanksgiving mass will also be announced when the late entrepreneur's family returns to Accra after her burial in the Volta Region.

Below are the funeral and burial arrangements for the late Ama Endorsed:

Ama Endorsed's untimely passing

The Ghanaian creative space was overcome with sorrow and grief on Thursday, April 17, 2025, after the devastating news emerged that Nana Ama Endorsed had passed away at the young age of 29 after a brief battle with an illness.

The influencer had reportedly been ill for a while but was believed to have been on the road to full recovery when the unexpected happened, sending her family and loved ones into a state of mourning.

The popular entrepreneur and social media personality's heartbreaking demise was confirmed by her mother during an exclusive phone call with award-winning blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa.

After her passing, Ghanaian celebrities, including Keche Joshua, Akuapem Poloo, and actress Charly D, who had close relationships with the deceased, took to social media to mourn.

The late Nana Ama Endorsed, also nicknamed the 'Lady Carpenter,' had recently celebrated her 29th birthday and held a private party to celebrate the milestone.

At the event, the influencer also announced the acquisition of a brand-new Range Rover Velar and a new workshop for her Namas Decor brand weeks before her untimely passing.

Ghanaians mourn Ama Endorsed

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

amizzor commented:

"Them finish her. So so envy, RIP."

xxaraphin said:

"This is heartbreaking 💔."

cynthia_gaga1 wrote:

"We used to chat on WhatsApp years back 😢😢😢😢. God, why 😢😢😢 Rest In Peace Ama."

ghanaian.duchess commented:

"Beyond heartbreak. May her beautiful soul rest in heavenly peace."

Ama Endorsed's friend tattoos her name

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the late Ama Endorsed's friend and Takoradi-based media personality, Harriet Mensah, tattooed her name on her back.

The radio presenter tattooed her late friend's name and date of passing on her back and displayed it on social media as a tribute.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to join Harriet Mensah in eulogising the late Ama Endorsed.

