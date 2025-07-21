Nollywood veteran, Tom Njemanze, has reportedly passed away after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

The news of the actor's passing comes just a few weeks after photos of him in hospital were released in a move to solicit funds for his treatment

The news of Tom Njemanze's passing has triggered sad reactions from social media users, with many blaming the Nigerian welfare system

The Nigerian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Tom Njemanze, who passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

The actor's death was confirmed by movie producer Stanley Ajemba Chibueze, professionally known as Stanley Ontop, in a statement released on Saturday, July 19. The producer indicated that he had received the devastating news directly from Njemanze's family on Friday evening.

"Good afternoon, everyone. It's another sad period as we just received news from Tom Njemanze's family that he has succumbed to his ailment and passed on yesterday. May his soul RIP. It's well. We tried to save him, but God knows best. Nollywood loses another legend," Stanley Ontop wrote in his tribute.

Actor Tom Njemanze's battle with prostate cancer

Tom Njemanze's passing follows a long battle with prostate cancer. A few weeks before his death, Njemanze had publicly appealed for financial assistance to support his medical treatment.

The severity of his condition became apparent through videos shared by Stanley Ontop, which showed the veteran actor in a critical state, connected to oxygen cylinders and intravenous drips while receiving treatment.

The producer had actively campaigned for public support, sharing the actor's bank details and encouraging Nigerians to contribute to his medical expenses.

Stanley Ontop has established a reputation for advocating for ailing colleagues in the entertainment industry, regularly updating fans about actors facing health challenges.

Nollywood actor Tom Njemanze's life and career

Tom Njemanze, born on December 9, 1939, represented a generation of actors who helped establish Nollywood's foundation during its formative decades.

Beyond his acting career, he was also known as a highlife musician, demonstrating the multi-talented nature that characterised many early Nigerian entertainment figures.

He left behind an impressive filmography that spans decades of Nigerian cinema. The veteran actor was celebrated for his memorable performances in numerous Nollywood classics, including Died Wretched, Issakaba, Magic Cap, Osuofia in London, Twin Brothers, Full Moon, Last Kobo, My School Mother, and Stronghold.

His versatile acting skills and dedication to his craft earned him recognition as one of the respected figures in the Nigerian film industry, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Nollywood during its formative years.

Reactions to Nollywood actor Tom Njemanze's passing

The actor's passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, fans, and industry stakeholders. While some wished him to rest in peace, others criticised the deplorable conditions of the hospital he was admitted to. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

tchidi___ said:

"May his soul rest in peace, but Nigeria hospital sha, see the environment alone chai, we are cooked in this country, not just sick oo."

carolina_m312 said:

"Nigeria is a failed country. See hospital, God! May his soul rest in peace."

itzjusticenazy said:

"This a government hospital, haaa God... we are in a deep mess. May his soul find peace 🕊️ amen."

big_kalisha26 said:

"You see na now everybody go dey post rip when you all were supposed to help him. Una no do Nollywood."

realjajaboss said:

"See hospital like a dustbin. Una see the windows oooo, only cold and mosquitoes go kpai person wey de sick before."

Nollywood veteran Columbus Irosanga dies

Similarly, the Nigerian film industry recently suffered another devastating loss with the death of veteran actor Columbus Irosanga.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the news of Irosanga's passing was first announced by veteran actress Hilda Dokubo, who took to her social media platforms to share the news. Dokubo's emotional tribute served as the initial confirmation of the actor's demise, prompting widespread mourning across the entertainment industry.

The announcement took many within the Nollywood community unaware, as it happened just after another veteran, Emmanuel France, had passed.

