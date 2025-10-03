Abena Boatemaa: Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's Former 'Wife' Reportedly Passes Away
Abena Boatemaa, the former co-collaborator and 'first wife' of Ghanaian comic actor Justice Hymns, popularly known as Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus, has reportedly passed away.
The news of her demise was announced by the actor's current wife, Millicent, on her official TikTok page on Friday, October 3, 2025. The cause of her demise is still unknown.
Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's current wife shared photos of the late Abena Boatemaa with a short tribute to mourn her sudden demise.
She wrote:
"Rest well, dear one. May your soul rest in peace."
Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's wife, Millicent's social media post is below:
Mmebusem's alleged marriage with Abena Boatemaa, controversy
Abena Boatemaa, a special needs girl, gained popularity in the 2010s after it was alleged that she was married to Ghana Jesus Mmebusem.
The news of the actor and his alleged wife's marriage emerged after their wedding photos popped up on social media, surprising many Ghanaians. A year into their marriage, it was reported that the couple had welcomed twin babies.
However, in a 2019 interview, Ghana Jesus Mmebusem, who collaborated with artistes like Joey B in his popular skits, denied that he was married to Abena Boatemaa.
He explained his supposed marriage to the lady was not real and that the marriage was just a stunt to make people like her despite her health challenges.
Mmebusem's claims were dismissed by Abena Boatemaa's mother, who was based abroad. She noted that her daughter was the actor's actual wife and that she funded the entire wedding ceremony.
The actor's mother-in-law also claimed that she bought a house for them, gave them cars, and gave them cash to start life.
Source: YEN.com.gh
