Elorm Aba has defended Julius Debrah against some recent allegations against him from critics on social media

In a video, the Kumawood actress rained insults on the individuals attempting to sabotage his rumoured presidential ambition

Elorm Aba received praise from many Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section of her social media post

Veteran Kumawood actress Elorm Aba has reacted to the recent criticisms Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has received amid rumours of his presidential ambitions.

Kumawood actress Elorm Aba defends Julius Debrah amid criticisms over his presidential ambitions. Photo source: Elorm Aba-One, Julius Debrah

Source: Facebook

In recent months, rumours have emerged that the Chief of Staff and the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, have secretly begun campaigning to become the next flagbearer of the party in the 2028 elections after President John Dramani Mahama finishes his current term.

Julius Debrah has held multiple physical activities during weekends, in what many critics perceive as a soft launch for his political ambitions.

Amid the speculations about his presidential ambitions, the prominent figure in the current NDC government has faced a barrage of backlash from critics, including socialite Afia Schwarzenegger and some NPP supporters who alleged that he was having an affair with actress Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Elorm Aba defends Julius Debrah amid criticisms

On Monday, October 6, 2025, Elorm Aba took to her official TikTok page to launch a strong defence for Julius Debrah amid the criticisms.

The Kumawood actress, who campaigned for the NDC during the 2024 general elections, slammed critics for making disrespectful remarks about the Chief of Staff.

She said:

"Why do you want to disrespect Honourable Julius Debrah like that? For what reason? What do you want from the man? You people make all sorts of comments about him just because you can't bear the fact that he can become our next president."

She also hurled insults at critics over the allegations of Mr Debrah having secret extramarital affairs with multiple women.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and his wife, Victoria Debrah, at the Asempa FM Health Walk. Image Credit: @ghbrain

Source: Instagram

The actress called out the critics, whom she claimed had fled Ghana and travelled abroad in a bid to escape from the economic hardships facing the country.

Elorm Aba advised them to stop peddling falsehoods or verbally attacking Julius Debrah on social media and claimed that he would become the next president after John Dramani Mahama's tenure ends in 2028.

She claimed that the Chief of Staff was facing the alleged smear campaign that the current president had during and after his first tenure.

The Kumawood actress also accused some individuals of creating division between Julius Debrah and some of his close associates.

The video of Elorm Aba defending Julius Debrah is below:

Reactions to Elorm Aba defending Julius Debrah

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Martha Asoamah commented:

"There are only jealous."

Elizabeth Korkorokine wrote:

"Thank you very much, my sister. God bless you."

Solace Klutse said:

"Hmm, Madam, please don't mind them."

Adwoa Sikapounds122 commented:

"Mo nie kasa sister. Chief Julius Debrah is the incoming president for 2028. Nkwasiasem nie Atorouosem Biaa beka Dermuo."

Alex Apam said:

"Madam, don't worry NPP agu dadaaaaaada."

Julius Debrah's wife joins Asempa health walk

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julius Debrah's wife joined her husband and others as they participated in the Asempa FM health walk.

In a video, Victoria Debrah stole the show with her beautiful, natural looks as she engaged in an aerobic session.

Julius Debrah's appearance at the Asempa FM Health Walk event triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh