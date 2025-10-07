South Korean TikTok influencer Yoon Ji-ah was recently discovered unresponsive on an isolated mountainside

The emerging content creator was allegedly killed by a VIP follower within 30 minutes of completing her last livestream

A man in his 50s who had been leading a double life, has reportedly admitted to the killing following a confrontation

A South Korean TikToker, Yoon Ji-ah, has passed away under tragic circumstances, leaving the country's entertainment scene in shock.

Yoon Ji-ah was reportedly found unresponsive in a remote mountain area in Muju County, North Jeolla Province.

A People.com report indicated that the deceased, who was in her 20s, was covered in bruises with signs of asphyxiation.

Authorities believe that she was attacked within 30 minutes of ending her last livestream. She had been recording content on Yeongjong Island in Incheon, which is more than three hours away from the location where her body was discovered, according to The JoongAng.

Yoon Ji-ah's VIP fan was arrested

Barely 12 hours after Yoon Ji-ah's body was discovered, the suspect, only identified as Choi and reported to be in his 50s, was arrested.

On October 3, a telecast on Seoul Broadcasting System’s Curious Story Y programme, the suspect allegedly presented himself to Yoon Ji-ah as the CEO of an IT company, concealing his true circumstances, to persuade her to enter into a business partnership with him.

Known online as "Black Cat," the suspect is reported to be a high-spending user on livestreaming platforms. The JoongAng indicated he had achieved level 46 out of 50 on one platform, a status reportedly requiring expenditures of at least £53,000 (approximately ₩100 million in Korea or about 890,000 in Cedis).

Despite his prominent online presence, investigators uncovered that he was heavily indebted and had recently lost his residence to foreclosure. Authorities believe his financial troubles and fixation on Yoon may have been contributing factors.

The relationship reportedly deteriorated as Yoon grew uncomfortable with his controlling demands and intrusive conduct. Entertainment outlet Kbizoom reported that she had decided to sever ties with him. CCTV footage allegedly captured him pleading desperately with her the day before her death.

Yoon's family stated that surveillance footage showed her being forcibly restrained from leaving a vehicle at approximately 3:27 p.m. local time on September 11, and the car door was then forcefully closed, according to Chosun Biz.

With over 300,000 followers on TikTok, Yoon Ji-ah was a budding influencer who also had dreams of becoming an actress.

