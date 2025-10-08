Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash has finally confirmed that she doesn't rewear her outfits in a viral video

Speaking to popular blogger Zionfelix, she explained why it has become a challenge for her to wear the same items twice

Some social media users have reacted to Afua Nash's viral interview as she delved into her lavish lifestyle

Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash has caused a stir after stating that she doesn't wear the same clothes twice.

In a viral interview with Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, Afua Nash explained why she doesn't rewear her clothes.

Afua Nash Says She Never Wears the Same Outfit Twice: "I Always Give It Out"

Afua Nash wears new clothes every day

The Ghanaian food content creator stated in an Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh that fashion bloggers always write about her looks, which has made it impossible to wear the same outfit twice.

Afua Nash added that wearing one wig for a week gives her unnecessary pressure from critics who claim that she doesn't have the money to buy a different set of wigs to match her outfits.

Afua Nash eats Fanti Kenkey before her viral interview with Zionfelix on Instagram. Photo credit: @afuanash.

Afua Nash candidly highlighted that some people keep dresses because of their price or design and rewear them in places where there are no cameras.

The food influencer caused a stir when she announced that the most expensive outfit she has ever bought with her own money cost GH₵5,240, and the wig was GH₵12,000 for a star-studded event.

The Instagram video is below:

Afua Nash shops for appliances in 30 Seconds

In another video, Zionfelix allowed Afua Nash to pick any items she wanted within thirty seconds during the launch of an electric appliance shop in Accra.

The TikToker impressed many of her fans as she hurriedly picked a blender and an expensive cast-iron cooking pot.

Her fans applauded her enthusiasm and zeal after watching the hilarious video on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Estephanruthaboag stated:

"Zion, please, I am also here, please."

Prettyhawamohamme stated:

"Why is she gentle today."

Ama_k_official

"Please, we are also here, bro, they're already having it. Give us also the chance to do it."

Kwaku stated:

"Please give me that chance wai. I need plenty of things for my service mpo, please."

ATSU AGBO stated:

"May God richly bless you, boss, it will be my turn very soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏."

Stephedstudios stated:

"The problem is the interviewer.. seems this has become the norm of the day, one has to show off what they have, even if they don’t.. Ask relevant questions that will help, educate and enlighten your viewers.. how is “how much she spends in a day” going to help.. Ghana media 🤦‍♂️."

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Nash claims she spends GH₵5,000 daily

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Nash, who publicly shared her daily budget in a viral video.

The brand influencer wowed many when she gave her fans an explanation of how much she spends on fuel, food, and other necessities in the trending interview.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the video on Instagram.

