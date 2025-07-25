Popular Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash has turned heads with her red gown for her birthday photoshoot

The food content creator improved her fashion sense to celebrate her special day in grand style on Facebook

Some social media users have congratulated the TikToker for promoting Ghanaian food on her page

Ghanaian food content creator Clementina Nkrumah, affectionately known as Afua Nash, celebrated her birthday in grand style on July 23.

The beloved TikToker captivated her followers with her beautiful choice of attire for a birthday photoshoot that quickly went viral on Facebook.

Afua Nash celebrates her birthday

Afua Nash emanated elegance in a captivating long-sleeved red gown adorned with intricate beading, perfectly accentuating her figure as she posed confidently for the cameras.

The chief executive officer of a luxurious beauty salon complemented her look with a luxurious blonde frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded gracefully, along with bold, glamorous makeup that illuminated her features.

In her heartfelt birthday message shared with the striking photos, she expressed her gratitude:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Another year of blessings; Lord, I’m so grateful and feel blessed to be the woman God created me to be. This birthday isn’t just about cake and candles — it’s a celebration of how far God has brought me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ONCE AGAIN."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Afua Nash rocks a black ensemble

In a delightful twist, Afua Nash transformed her look for other photos, stepping into a chic and sophisticated black knitted outfit that beautifully complemented her radiant skin tone.

The ensemble was elegantly paired with a tailored blazer, creating a polished appearance. Her short, blunt-cut hairstyle framed her face perfectly, while natural, flawless makeup highlighted her captivating beauty.

Accessorising her refined look, she chose simple yet stylish sunglasses and adorned herself with a designer necklace that added a touch of glamour.

Afua Nash competes in a food competition

TikToker Asher Kine has posted a video of Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash, which became popular in Nigeria after winning a food competition.

Asher Kine recently declared that he would collaborate with content makers to completely embrace Ghanaian culture, particularly the native food.

Asher Kine put Elizabeth and Afua Nash of Ghana together to engage in an eating contest in a video that went viral.

The two women were told to eat a bowl of soup and fufu with four boiled eggs in each, along with a variety of meats.

After winning, Afua Nash boasted in the video that she had received 3,000 Ghanaian cedis.

Afua Nash to embark on Eat-a-thon.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TikToker Afua Nash, who announced her plans to go on an eat-a-thon to set a Guinness World Record.

In order to break the record, the food content creator declared she would eat continuously for 103 hours and 20 minutes.

Some social media users had differing opinions after Afua Nash shared details about the event on her Facebook page.

