2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Isabella Etornam Gagblezu popularly called Etornam has an inspiring life story

The young lady from the Volta Region of Ghana has disclosed that she waited patiently for God to hear her secret prayers

Many social media users have similar stories have opened up about watching to 2025 GMB winner Etornam's grass-to-grace story on Instagram

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, has shared the emotional reason behind starting school at the age of 14.

Her heartfelt story has brought many fans to tears as she opened up about her life in a recent interview.

2025 GMB Winner Etornam grants her first interview after being a beauty queen, shares her teary story about starting school as a teenager. Photo credit: @tv3.

2025 GMB winner Etornam starts school at 14

2025 GMB winner Etornam, who was born in Yeji but hails from Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, explained how she grew up in a community with no educational infrastructure to encourage learning.

2025 GMB winner Etornam promotes the Volta Region through story telling and advocacy before she was crowned the winner. Photo credit: @tv3.

In a viral video, she shared that, during her teenage years, there were no schools or resources in her village to foster her academic development.

However, a visit to her uncle in the city sparked her passion for TV presenting and acting. Unfortunately, when she tried to enroll in a nearby school, her efforts were met with rejection.

The Instagram video is below:

Etornam becomes third GMB winner from Volta Region

At 30 years old, Etornam has made history as the third contestant from the Volta Region to win the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Previous winners from the region include Ghanaian media personality Emefa Adeti, who won in 2012, and Selorm Gadah, who won in 2023.

Throughout this year’s GMB competition, Etornam stood out, winning six awards and receiving twelve nominations making her the highest awardee in the competition.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Lily Lovia stated:

"She deserves another car and crown immediately."

Kofi Stephen Bittor stated:

"Very inspiring story, you're destined for something greater than this feat you just chalked."

Grace Power stated:

"Cookie Tee are you the one speaking through Queen Etornam? Eiiii."

Rejoyce Letsu

"Congratulations dear. Indeed you have fought a big battle. Thumbs up."

Nyatuame I. Newton stated:

"The resilience of a queen! Congratulations, Etornam."

Alexis Priscot stated:

"The very first time I watched her ,I told myself this lady is indeed a queen...I am mesmerised by her personality, so poised and down to earth...Queen, your story is inspiring and I must tell you, the Lord has just started with you."

MrOsash stated:

"Her story reminded me about my Younger brother, but he was determined to go to school. He did it."

Elikem Diana Bansah stated:

"Now see what the Lord has done , making things in his own time.This is a true meaning to ' Every big dream has a little beginning indeed."

The Instagram videos are below:

