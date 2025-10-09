Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has shown her rapping prowess in a new video mimicking American rapper Cardi B

The celebrated actress rapped parts of Cardi B's Like How, telling her critics to pipe down their thoughts

Vivian Jill's video comes after Afia Schwar accused her of having an affair with a prominent government official

Actress and skitmaker Vivian Jill Lawrence has fired salvos at those speaking ill of her on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, she indirectly told all such people to shut up and keep quiet over her affairs.

The video had Jill Lawrence, also known as Abrewa Mafia, because of her comic skits, wearing a black net top over blue jeans. She sported a single plait hairstyle and complemented it with black sunglasses.

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence uses Cardi B's song to shut up Afia Schwar and other rumour mongers. Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence

Vivian Jill, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on September 11, 2025, looked younger than her age as she set out to rap one of Cardi B's songs, Like What.

She mimicked the American when it got to the part where she said, "First, that bi*ch hate me, then this b*tch hate me. And somehow, they link up and they become friends (like, how?), B*tch, pipe down (pipe down)."

Vivian Jill gesticulated like she was dumbfounded about the link-up between her haters, before brushing them off as if to tell them to "pipe down", an expression which means shut up.

Sharing the video, Vivian Jill wondered if she was becoming a bad girl.

"Is ABREWA MAFIA trying to be a gangster ??😂😂😂😂" she retorted.

Watch Vivian Jill's video with Cardi B's song below:

Vivian Jill shared another video with a headset on as she sang another Cardi B song, Hello. She stood aside to give a sneak peek into a closet filled with many shoes.

"Still on the CARDI B 😂😂😂😂😂😂#MAFIA cardi matter 😂😂😂," her caption read.

Watch the video below:

Vivian Jill subtly replies Afia Schwar's rumours?

While Vivian Jill did not mention any specific names, the video comes at a time when her name has been making the rounds over a rumour started by Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar, in a recent TikTok live session with a lady known as Ghana Jollof, alleged that the actress was having an affair with a prominent politician who belonged to the ruling party.

Ghana Jollof suggested that Vivian Jill's interest in supporting the ruling party is because of this affair with the government official.

The gossip started by Afia Schwar and Ghana Jollof was picked up by social commentator Twene Jonas, who blasted the actress unprovoked.

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence throws shade amid Afia Schwar's allegations of her having an affair with a top NDC man. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Reactions to Vivian Jill's videos after rumours

The videos of Vivian Jill Lawrence have triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some promised to support, others were impressed by her looks.

isaacnofficial1 said:

"Godmother, some people are trying to destroy your name, and they’re deceiving Twene Jonas to insult you. Don’t worry — we’ve got your back. We’ll prove them wrong. We’re playing defence for you. 💪❤️."

herbeauty_by_animah said:

"Milady lady looking pretty as always. But these glasses belongs to me when you come back to the UK 🇬🇧 oo!!!"

obaapa_afisatu said;

"My 💎 queen never disappoints. ❤️ You my queen ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Vivian Jill addresses school feeding saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vivian Jill Lawrence had broken her silence on the controversy around her alleged school feeding contract.

The Kumawood actress shared an old interview in which she cautioned her fans against hastily sharing their thoughts on any public rumour.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's reaction, shared on Instagram, came after an alleged NDC Women's Organiser threatened her over a school feeding programme contract.

