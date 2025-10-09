Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has come under scrutiny following his prophetic declaration regarding the passing of Apostle Safo Kantanka

In a now-viral video, he spoke about his latest vision, warning that the planned 40-day observance ceremony to mourn the late inventor might be disrupted

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement also advised family members to reach out to him for spiritual guidance

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, has sparked controversy with his latest commentary on the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the spiritual leader stated that the family must act urgently on his earlier prophetic declaration, else the family will be hit by another tragedy.

Ajagurajah advises the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo about his one week observance.Photo credit: @Ajagurajah/Facebook, @Kantanka TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He then went on to say that in the spiritual realms, he foresaw that Apostle Safo was not happy, adding that the planned 40-day observance event to mark the passing of the late inventor might even end in disgrace.

"He is not happy. If care is not taken, he might even come for one of his children. The 40-day celebration might be disrupted because of a strong rainstorm, which could end the event. They should call me so I can give them guidance on what they should do that morning."

The video concluded with Ajagurajah admonishing the family to reach out to him for guidance if they wish to avert disaster at the observance event scheduled to take place on October 20, 2025, at the University of Ghana Sports Complex (Legon Park).

"I am not looking for fame, neither am I looking for money. I am financially blessed."

Ajagurajah speaks on Apostle Kwadwo Safo's demise. Photo credit: @Ajagurajah/Facebook, @Kantanka TV

Source: Facebook

This message from Ajagurajah comes as the Kantanka family issued a statement on Monday, October 6, warning the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Akofena, the former CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies.

The statement, signed by the family’s spokesperson, indicated that all issues about the funeral of the apostle should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

In this vein, the family has cautioned that anyone who transacts business with Israel Kwadwo Safo does so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr. Kwadwo Safo Jr., has been authorized to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organization of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 200 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over 200 likes and 40 comments.

Reactions to Ajagurajah's prophecy on the Kantanka family

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied concerns regarding the prophecy about the 40th Day Observance of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Ruphina Bee stated:

"Nyame Safo lives. When his body was alive, he used to tell us how he beats you guys in the spiritual world whenever he sees all of you, and you wouldn't have any choice but to start praising him. Today he isn't here in the flesh, so people can talk about him. Nyame Safo never dies; he lives on."

Registrar indicated:

"No amount of catastrophe will push Kristo Asafo members to seek guidance elsewhere, and I repeat, no catastrophe will..."

Akos remarked:

"Allow Kantanka to sleep in peace."

Ex-Kristo Asafo member reacts to Kantanka's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman claiming to be a former member of Kristo Asafo has spoken about Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s death.

In a video, Anita Acheampong made allegations regarding the teachings of the church and urged the members to repent.

Source: YEN.com.gh