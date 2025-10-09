Ghanaian content creator Ben South has disclosed that men in polygamous marriages live longer in a viral video

The Kumasi-based TikToker shared more benefits of having two or more wives in an exclusive interview

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the trending video on Instagram

Ghanaian TikTok comedian Ben South has sparked an online debate after sharing his thoughts on polygamy.

In a bold statement, he disclosed that many people in polygamous marriages experience greater happiness and harmony, which contributes to success in their daily lives.

Ben South says polygamy promotes long life

In an exclusive interview on Okay FM with Nana Romeo, Ben South explained that men who marry only one wife often face challenges in their marriages.

He supported his argument by citing biblical verses and encouraged men to consider polygamous marriages.

“If you look at the Bible, men with one wife tend to have problems; that one wife will bring problems for them. For example, Adam and Samson. But men with two wives never had problems in the Bible,” he said.

Ben South claims polygamy is good

Ben South further suggested that a single wife might become too comfortable, potentially leading to behaviours that negatively affect the relationship. He claimed that having two wives would push each to level up in life.

“I feel like having two wives is more beneficial. If you want to live long, marry two wives. When you marry one wife, she will fight with you; when you marry two wives, they will fight for you... But when she realises that it is not just her, that there is someone else, she will level up,” Ben South added.

Ben South flaunts his new car online

Ben South wowed his followers by showing off his brand-new 2023 Honda Civic Touring in a viral video.

The comedian also shared a video of his large piece of land in Kasoa, where he plans to build a mansion and relocate to Accra.

His statement about relocating sparked reactions online, with many Kumasi residents expressing disappointment.

Some criticised the trend of Kumasi-based stars moving away after achieving success.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ElectroHubb said:

"Everyone wants to stay in Accra o."

MC_Mahama reacted:

"Wei anka ogu so y3 nurse ah anka bicycle kraa onni bi😂🤣 nursing adwuma yi de3 agye Nyame."

aAshkon said:

"One thing I don’t like about our peoples is that they make money they move to Accra."

GENIUS commented:

"You can't compare Kumasi to Accra because they are all moving to Accra."

Ben South Features in Sarkodie's Music Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ben South’s rise to fame in the skit-making industry in the Ashanti Region.

He gained widespread recognition after being featured in Sarkodie's No Sir video, where he created a short skit for the rapper.

The visualizer, released on YouTube in December 2024 ahead of Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert, garnered over 100,000 views in under two hours. The video also featured socialite and video vixen Sheena Gakpe.

