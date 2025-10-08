Kwadwo Safo Jnr: Video of Kantanka’s Son Expressing Frustration Over 'Lies' About Him Pops Up
- Kwadwo Safo Junior is trending in the wake of a statement from his family warning the public not to do business with him
- The former CEO of Kantanka Automobile, in a video, was seen in a car, enlightening his followers about recent issues
- Kwadwo Safo Jnr also expressed frustration regarding the alleged falsehoods and urged his followers not to believe them
Ghanaian businessman Kwadwo Safo Jr. has got tongues wagging after a recent video of him addressing some recent issues resurfaced online
The 26-second video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page, showed the former Kantanka Automobile CEO in a car speaking with a commanding voice and an authoritative tone as he offered clarity on some issues.
He first opened up how many are reluctant to share their viewpoints on issues because of the fear of how others will judge them.
The former CEO of Kantanka Automobile then indicated that there will come a time when the next generation, who choose to pursue a path, will face challenges just like he has faced.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
At that point, Kwadwo Safo Jr. stated that such people will need to be well-equipped to be able to overcome whatever obstacles may come their way in their pursuit of success.
The video concluded with Kwadwo Safo lamenting that the falsehoods being peddled are too much, though he did not give specifics about what lies were being told.
"Nothing is hidden from anybody; people are always clear when they speak the truth. They think when you speak on certain issues, something will happen. Look, there are people who are going to come after us, who are more graceful and blessed, just like God has blessed somse of us, and they will go through similar things that we are going through, or have gone through. They need the right to be able to fight these things. The lies are too much. Happy Sabbath."
The video has resurfaced on social media at the time when the family released a statement on Monday, October 6, warning the public against engaging in any funeral-related dealings with Kwadwo Safo Jr.
According to the family, all issues about the funeral of the apostle should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.
In this vein, the family has cautioned that anyone who transacts business with Kwadwo Safo Jr does so at their own risk.
“The family of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr. Kwadwo Safo Jr., has been authorized to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organization of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read in part.
Adwoa Safo made the leader of the Kantanka family
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo, a former MP, had been honoured by her family.
The NPP stalwart has been made the head of the Kantanka family, known in local parlance as the Abusuapanin, at a colourful ceremony.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.