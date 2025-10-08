Kwadwo Safo Junior is trending in the wake of a statement from his family warning the public not to do business with him

The former CEO of Kantanka Automobile, in a video, was seen in a car, enlightening his followers about recent issues

Kwadwo Safo Jnr also expressed frustration regarding the alleged falsehoods and urged his followers not to believe them

Ghanaian businessman Kwadwo Safo Jr. has got tongues wagging after a recent video of him addressing some recent issues resurfaced online

The 26-second video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page, showed the former Kantanka Automobile CEO in a car speaking with a commanding voice and an authoritative tone as he offered clarity on some issues.

He first opened up how many are reluctant to share their viewpoints on issues because of the fear of how others will judge them.

The former CEO of Kantanka Automobile then indicated that there will come a time when the next generation, who choose to pursue a path, will face challenges just like he has faced.

At that point, Kwadwo Safo Jr. stated that such people will need to be well-equipped to be able to overcome whatever obstacles may come their way in their pursuit of success.

The video concluded with Kwadwo Safo lamenting that the falsehoods being peddled are too much, though he did not give specifics about what lies were being told.

"Nothing is hidden from anybody; people are always clear when they speak the truth. They think when you speak on certain issues, something will happen. Look, there are people who are going to come after us, who are more graceful and blessed, just like God has blessed somse of us, and they will go through similar things that we are going through, or have gone through. They need the right to be able to fight these things. The lies are too much. Happy Sabbath."

The video has resurfaced on social media at the time when the family released a statement on Monday, October 6, warning the public against engaging in any funeral-related dealings with Kwadwo Safo Jr.

According to the family, all issues about the funeral of the apostle should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

In this vein, the family has cautioned that anyone who transacts business with Kwadwo Safo Jr does so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr. Kwadwo Safo Jr., has been authorized to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organization of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read in part.

