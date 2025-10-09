Barima Osei Mensah attended the late Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral service on October 9, 2025

In a video, the Adinkra Pie CEO arrived at the event grounds with a brand-new, luxurious Range Rover

Barima Osei Mensah's appearance at the funeral service has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Adinkra Pie Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Barima Osei Mensah, has courted attention following his grand appearance at the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral service on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The renowned businessman was among numerous prominent personalities, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Appiah Stadium, who attended the solemn event, which takes place from October 9 to 12 in the Ashanti Region.

The family and friends of the late wife of the former Kumasi Mayor, Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom, were present at the funeral service to pay their respects.

Barima Osei storms funeral with Range Rover

In a TikTok video shared by blogger Plus1 TV, Barima Osei Mensah was spotted arriving at Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral service.

In the video, the Adinkra Pie CEO stormed the funeral grounds in the early morning with a 2024 white Range Rover Sport. The luxury SUV had a 2025 registration plate, proving that the businessman recently purchased it.

Barima Osei Mensah, who tied the knot with Anita Sefa Boakye in a grand wedding in November 2021, wore an all-black funeral cloth as he joined other mourners to commiserate with the grieving family, including the deceased's son, Engineer Atta Poku.

He was later seen performing Adowa, the traditional dance performed by people from the Akan ethnic group, who are mostly found in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, in front of the attendees who converged at the funeral grounds.

The video of Barima Osei Mensah arriving at the late Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral service with a new Range Rover is below:

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother ties the knot

Barima Osei Mensah's appearance at Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral service comes days after his wife Anita Sefa Boakye's brother tied the knot with his beautiful fiancée at a lavish ceremony on October 3, 2025.

Videos from the event showed the groom and his groomsmen dressed impeccably as they prepared for the commencement of the ceremony.

Anita Sefa Boakye also showed up with her children and parents to support her younger brother, looking gorgeous in her wedding dress.

Barima Osei's appearance at funeral stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Frederick commented:

"It won’t be easy there. Eii class paa nie 😒."

Uniliver B wrote:

"Asikafo plus premanfo ayie o😭. Barima is always looking good."

Richie Power said:

"Mose Adinkra pie baako ye sen? I just dey ask."

Kwaku Asamoah Opoku commented:

"Great man, Great ideas. You are always blessed 🙌 😇 🙏."

Alloko09 wrote:

"My husband will buy some soon."

