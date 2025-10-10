Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s mother has passionately defended her son’s claim as Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s rightful successor in a trending resurfaced video

In the video, she stated that the late industrialist singled out their son from infancy due to his ability to display a rare spiritual skill

Her post stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians marveling at Kwadwo Safo Jnr's alleged spiritual prowess

A resurfaced video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s mother speaking about her son being selected as the late Apostle Safo’s successor has stirred reactions online.

The video has emerged amid an ongoing dispute between the most prominent children of the late industrialist over who should succeed him as the head of his religious and business empire.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo died on September 11, according to a statement released by his daughter, the former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

After his death, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Group of Companies, was disowned by the family in a statement that warned the general public not to deal with him as a family representative.

The move stirred online debate as many people interpreted it as a shot from Adwoa Safo at her brother amid the uncertainty over who will succeed Apostle Safo.

Kwadwo Safo’s mother addresses Apostle Safo succession

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kwadwo Safo’s Jnr’s mother addressed the question of who Apostle Safo chose as his successor.

She claimed that her late husband selected her son as his eventual successor due to a certain spiritual prowess he showed as a child.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s mother stated that Apostle Safo said many times that he only had faith in humans who could walk backwards, and her son did that when he was seven months old.

"When he was seven months, he suddenly stood up and started walking backwards. I think it answered something. His father used to often say that does not have faith in anyone unless they walk backwards. So as my son started walking backwards, I called him to come and watch and told him he should start believing in my son.” she said.

She added that aside from his ability to walk backwards, Apostle Safo showed preference for her son by naming him after himself but refusing to add the prefix ‘junior’ to his official name, claiming that he was a senior in the spiritual realm.

