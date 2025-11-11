Stonebwoy performed at the NPA's Consumer Week celebration event in Ashaiman on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

In a video, the dancehall musician reunited with his grandmother at her residence after his performance

Stonebwoy's public reunion with his grandmother has stirred many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has made a rare public appearance with his grandmother.

Stonebwoy Visits His Grandmother in Ashaiman After NPA Consumer Week Celebration Performance

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) held its annual Consumer Week celebration event at the Kofi Nimo Park in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Many individuals, including members of the Muslim community and students from the various basic schools in Ashaiman, attended the event.

Stonebwoy and gospel singer Nacee were the two artistes who performed at the event, thrilling attendees with their classic songs.

Stonebwoy visits his grandmother in Ashaiman

Following his performance at the Consumer Week celebration event, Stonebwoy and his team members visited his grandmother's residence in Ashaiman.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the dancehall musician was spotted beside his grandmother as they held a secret conversation while his associates watched and filmed their family reunion.

The Burnition Music Group CEO had his shoulders on his grandmother's arms as she also advised him during their encounter.

Stonebwoy's wife mourns her grandmother

Stonebwoy's wife mourned the loss of her grandmother, Cecilia Berko, also known as Obaapanin Abena Kwabena.

It is not yet known when Dr Louisa Satekla Ansong's grandmother passed away. However, her funeral was held on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

In a post on her Instagram page, Stonebwoy's wife shared some photos from her grandmother's funeral. The photos showed her wearing black and white cloth with headgear to match.

The location tag on the post indicated that the funeral was held at Kwadaso Estate in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Sharing the photos, Dr Louisa eulogised her late grandmother, describing the deceased as one of the motivators in her life, adding that parting with her was like letting a piece of her heart go.

According to her, the grandmother believed in her and even predicted what she would become long before the things happened.

Dr Louisa noted that even though her grandmother was denied formal education, she ensured that all her 10 children (eight of whom are females) were educated after losing her husband at a young age.

Stonebwoy's wife indicated that she was always eager to share her academic achievements with her late grandmother.

Stonebwoy's public appearance with grandmother stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Patrick Adjei Nketiah commented:

"The resemblance alone."

Ike Con said:

"Aside quality music, Stonebwoy is also a strong, responsible family man."

Daavi Sika Kekem wrote:

"It is the striking resemblance with his mother for me."

Lovely Adabla commented:

"Home is always welcoming."

Stonebwoy travels after completing GIMPA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy travelled to the UK after he completed his Master's education at GIMPA.

In a video, the dancehall musician expressed excitement as he vibed with his classmates on campus before embarking on his trip.

Stonebwoy was later spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to cheer on Mohammed Kudus as he and his team played Wolves.

