A Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many after she got married at the age of 18

She admitted that she had wanted to get married later in life and not at the age of 18, as it happened

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video with congratulatory messages

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the beautiful Ghanaian lady as she took to social media to announce that she is officially a missus.

Known on TikTok as Teshie Gal, the young lady shared a video showing her in an excited mood as she got her makeup done for her wedding ceremony.

A Ghanaian lady shares her story as she gets married at 18. Photo credit:@tsh.gl/TikTok

The lady gave her followers an account of how it all started, saying that she thought she would settle down as a wife at the age of 24.

As fate would have it, the young lady disclosed that she, however, found her man earlier than anticipated and hence decided to take the next step in life.

“Me thinking I will marry at 24, this is me at 18. Don’t judge me. I just found him early. I was just in a hurry to meet him, so I got bored,” the caption of the video read.

The young bride subsequently posted more wedding videos of herself, showing her preparing to walk down the aisle with her husband-to-be.

She also denied claims of being rushed into the marriage because she was pregnant.

"Because I didn’t wear a corset gown, everyone thinks I’m pregnant,” she replied to a netizen.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 11,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets married at 18

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady’s union, with many showering her with praise.

Josephine stated:

“Her marrying at 18 doesn’t make it wrong. Everyone’s timeline is different. Not everyone’s story will look the same. Others will marry later, and some may not marry at all.”

Wig by Kurly opined:

“Congrats... My mum got annoyed when I was 20 and chatting with a guy. Here I am at 25, and she’s pressuring me to get married.”

Crown Up wrote:

“Then there are some of us, almost 30, married to our business.

Prom. Queen added:

“ I am 30 and still quarrelling with my mum before she gives me permission to go out. God bless your new home, sister. I’m tapping into your blessing.”

BabyNhaa’s Tote Bags wrote:

“Why am I seeing your videos continuously? The makeup was first, then the hair, now you, Anyways, you guys are changing the face of Teshie or Ga girls in general. Congratulations!”

Woman marries at 55 Years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman could not hide her joy after she got married at the age of 55.

This came after a makeup artist based in the Ashanti Region shared the story of the newest bride on Instagram.

The woman was all smiles as she wore flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and smoky eyes.

