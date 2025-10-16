Daddy Lumba’s family head, Victor Kofi Owusu, captured attention after arriving at the Kumasi High Court in good spirits and dressed sharply in a suit

The Abusuapanin appeared for the ongoing case filed against him and Odo Broni by the late musician’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa

Social media users reacted humorously to his confident appearance, nicknaming him “Abusuapanin Tupac” and praising his stylish court look

Daddy Lumba’s family head (abusuapanin), Victor Kofi Owusu, has stirred reactions on social media after appearing at the Kumasi High Court in a good mood.

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin delights Ghanaians as he appears at the Kumasi High Court for a court case against Akosua Serwaa. Image credit: @getinfomedia, @gossips24tv, @dek360

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Gossips24, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was standing in the hallways of the Kumasi High Court, awaiting the commencement of the legal case between himself and Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa.

The famed family head, who has risen to prominence following the death of his nephew, highlife legend Daddy Lumba, was smartly dressed in a suit.

He was surrounded by a group of young men believed to be his sons and nephews.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his relatives grabbed attention as they struck various poses for the Gossips24 blogger, with the family head flashing a smile that delighted many social media users.

The TikTok video of Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin and his family at the Kumasi High Court is below.

Akosua Serwaa sues Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu appeared at the Kumasi High Court on October 16, 2025, as the first defendant in a lawsuit filed by Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Akosua Serwaa initiated legal proceedings against the family head, Daddy Lumba’s second wife, and Transitions Funeral Home on October 2.

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, the late singer’s first wife explained that she decided to take action after she was not consulted in planning her late husband's funeral.

She stated that she had been repeatedly ignored since her husband’s passing and that she only found out about his planned funeral date on social media.

Akosua Serwaa, among her reliefs sought, asked the court to declare her as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife and to stop the abusuapanin and Odo Broni from portraying the latter as the late singer’s widow.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Akosua Serwaa’s legal action against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin’s court appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin appearing before the Kumasi High Court in style.

BigBaby😌💕 said:

"Abusuapanin suit yi de3 woboa ooo😌😭😂."

Lady Julia 412 wrote:

"The Abusuapanin of our time. Please kindly let peace prevail wai. We love you dearly."

akuaaboagyewaa295 commented:

"Abusuapanin Tupac representing live🤣🤣🤣🤣."

🌹💫Ms-Kenzie 🩵✝️ said:

"Abusuapanin Tupac 🤭. Alla drip lord."

gadangmechic wrote:

"This suit is from Tema Station p333."

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin denies sidelining Akosua Serwaa in preparations for the late legend's funeral. Image credit: DADDYLUMBA, DrMahamuduBawumia, TinaNewsGH

Source: Facebook

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin replies Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin responded to the court injunction filed by Akosua Serwaa to stop her late husband's funeral from being held.

In an interview, Victor Kofi Owusu stated that the funeral would go ahead and denied the late singer's wives complaints that she was not consulted in scheduling the date for the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh