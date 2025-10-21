A popular Ghanaian blogger, Asante Nation, has alleged that the organisers of the 2025 GMB pageant made over GH¢2.6 million

The finale for the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant was held at the National Theatre on October 20, 2025

The organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant are allegedly reported to have made over GH¢2.6 million on the night of the finale of the 19th edition.

Ghanaian blogger Asante Nation has provided a detailed analysis of the amount of money fans spent on votes during the competition.

Ghanaian blogger Asante Nation alleges that TV3 Allegedly got over GH¢2.6 million from voting before Volta Region's Etornam was crowned a winner of the 2025 GMB pageant.

TV3 allegedly made GH¢2.6 million on GMB finale

A popular Ghanaian blogger, known for providing factual information and historical insights about the Ashanti Kingdom and Manhyia Palace, has shared a breakdown of the votes each 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant received during the finale, as well as the financial impact involved.

The blogger, whose identity remains anonymous, explained that contestants paid GH¢300 for audition forms.

Ashanti Region's family and friends allegedly spent GH¢600,000 to vote for her before she got the second runner-up spot. Photo credit: @tv3.

According to a Facebook post, the families of the top five GMB contestants reportedly spent over GH¢ 600,000 each on votes alone.

Each time there was an eviction, votes were reset or cancelled, forcing supporters to start from scratch.

It was confirmed that the votes were counted separately on the grand finale, which took place on October 20, 2025.

TV3 allegedly make money from GMB votes

The blogger expressed disappointment over the outcome, stating:

"Yet, after all this investment, the ‘grand’ reward is nothing compared to the sacrifice. A car and ₵20,000 for the winner, and GH¢18,000, GH¢16,000, GH¢12,000, and GH¢10,000 for the finalists? Seriously?"

"The post went on to break down the amount spent by supporters of the finalists, using a rate of GH¢1,200 for 1,500 votes (GH¢0.80 per vote)"

2025 GMB winner Etornam: GH¢741,240

2025 GMB second runner-up Sika: GH¢ 699,616

2025 GMB fourth runner-up Nana: GH¢ 582,824

2025 GMB first runner-up Asakia: GH¢ 577,848

2025 GMB third runner-up Adjorkor: GH¢204,800

"That adds up to over GH¢2.8 million in votes alone! The blogger continued, You generated 28 billion old cedis in one night, yet you give this chicken change as awards to the finalists of your pageantry. When in fact, Miss Fokuo, a local pageant organised in the Bono East Region, gave their 2025 winner a cash prize of GH₵70,000."

2025 GMB winner flaunts her new car

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly known as Etornam, has proudly flaunted her brand-new car on Instagram.

The Volta Regional representative received the keys to a GH₵410,000 SUV, which was gifted by one of the show’s sponsors.

In a trending video, the 30-year-old looked radiant in a red, stylish gown, which highlighted her curves as she posed for a photoshoot.

2025 GMB second runner-up speaks after finale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the 2025 GMB second runner-up, Sika, who has finally addressed her fans.

According to reports, the Ashanti Regional representative was a top contender for the crown but failed to win despite her strong support and votes.

Several former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Sika's Instagram post, offering their support and congratulations.

