A staunch supporter of jailed preacher Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has opened up about her condition following a trip to Nsawam Prison

Mama Diana, also known as Agradaa's Mother, led a donation exercise at the Nsawam Female Prison and shared details of the popular televangelist's current condition

Nana Agradaa, founder of Heaven Way Champions Ministry, is serving a 15-year jail term after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian TikToker Mama Diana, also known as Agradaa's Mother, has shared an update on Nana Agradaa following a trip to Nsawam Prison.

Nana Agradaa and innamtes of Nsawam Female Prison receive a donation from TikToker Agradaa's Mother. Image credit: @mama_diana8, @ghana.eye

Source: TikTok

Agradaa's Mother led a donation exercise to the Nsawam Female Prison and met her 'daughter', who is also known as Evangelist Mama Pat.

She shared a TikTok video on October 21, 2025, showing her and a small group of people donating to inmates at the Nsawam Prisons, where the televangelist is serving a 15-year jail term.

The video showed the donation items, including bottled water, drinks, tissues, washing and liquid soap, and more, packed on the floor.

Agradaa’s Mother stated that she met Evangelist Mama Pat and that she was doing very well in prison.

The donation came a few days after Nana Agradaa celebrated her birthday in prison.

The TikTok video of the donation to Nsawam Female prisoners is below.

Nana Agradaa jailed for 15 years

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions Ministry, Nana Agradaa was jailed for 15 years on July 3, 2025.

The Accra Circuit Court handed down the sentence after she was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa was accused of defrauding multiple victims through a 2022 televised broadcast, during which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Based on her fraudulent promises, several individuals attended her church and handed over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Following her sentencing, Nana Agradaa launched a legal challenge to be granted bail pending appeal, but was denied by the Amasaman High Court.

Below is an Instagram video of Nana Agradaa being led to jail following her sentencing.

Reactions to 'Agradaa’s Mother' meeting Mama Pat

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from social media users reacting to the video of Agradaa’s Mother donating items to Nsawam female inmates.

Esia Orsay said:

"Well done. God bless you all for doing this."

Lydianyarko130 wrote:

"Ooh 😭😭. It is well, Mama Pat ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

Ogili commented:

"We thank God that she's doing well. God never makes a mistake; he sent her there for a reason. They think they are punishing her, but God will surely speak."

Accra High Court adjourns Nana Agradaa's court case with Appiah Biblical on October 21, 2025. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Court adjourns Nana Agradaa’s case with Appiah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court adjourned Nana Agradaa’s court case with Appiah Biblical on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The imprisoned televangelist reportedly arrived at the court in a police vehicle with her husband and lawyer present, but the judge failed to show up after being recently promoted to the Court of Appeals.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh