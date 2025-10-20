Old footage of a prophet prophesying doom about Regina Daniels' marriage to Ned Nwoko has emerged amid their recent issues

In a video, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma cautioned the actress about some dangers that would threaten the stability of her marriage

The prophet's doom prophecy about Regina Daniels' marriage has triggered mixed reactions from many fans on social media

An old prophecy from popular Nigerian pastor, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma, about actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, has resurfaced amid their ongoing marriage woes.

The young actress's marriage appears to have hit the rocks after distressing footage of her in an emotional state at her residence emerged on social media.

In the video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, October 18, 2025, Regina Daniels alleged that she had been enduring some mistreatment from Ned Nwoko throughout their marriage.

After the video went viral, allegations emerged that her husband had recruited some thugs to physically assault her and kick her out of their residence.

In response to the accusations, Ned Nwoko released a statement on his social media platforms, where he dismissed the claims.

He alleged that Regina was battling substance and alcohol addiction and was refusing to undergo rehabilitation.

Nwoko expressed deep concern over the actress's health and safety, alleging that substance abuse has led to violent and erratic behaviour at home. He claimed that his wife had assaulted some staff workers at home and damaged property.

The actress's husband also accused two individuals of being behind Regina's bad habits.

The video of Regina Daniel complaining about her marital issues is below:

Below is Ned Woko's reaction to the marital allegations from Regina Daniels:

Old prophecy about Regina Daniels' marriage resurfaces

In a video dated March 18, 2025, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma claimed to have seen a vision of a tornado in Regina Daniels' house.

He noted that God had instructed him to tell the actress to quit some things she was doing in her marital home, as she was still a married woman and could not follow in the footsteps of others.

He said:

"The Lord was showing me a circle of tornado that began to move, turned everything and scattered everything. It got to your (Regina Daniels) compound. I asked the Lord what the tornado was doing in our actress's house."

"The Lord said, tell her that she should stop what she is doing. I don't know what you are doing. I don't care about what you are doing, but the Lord said that you are still married. You are not like every other woman who just leaves her husband and goes with another man."

Prophet Abel urged Regina Daniels to return to her marital home since she was aware that Ned Nwoko had married five times before they tied the knot.

He claimed that she was not going to prevent her husband from adding more women to his list of wives and that he would eventually wed ten women.

The prophet cautioned the actress against living the lifestyle of single individuals despite being a married woman. He claimed that she was tied to her husband and would only gain her freedom from him after they divorced traditionally.

The video of Prophet Abel prophesying about Regina Daniels' marital woes is below:

Prophecy about Regina Daniels' marriage stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Enih commented:

"This means that the movie she just acted in with Lizzy is the true reflection of her life."

Blessingchilufya423 wrote:

"Very powerful man of God."

️Amcold said:

"The question now is, what is she doing that the Lord want her to stop?"

Regina Daniels' stepson comforts her amid crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels' stepson comforted her amid the crisis in her marriage with Ned Nwoko.

In a video, Amir Nwoko was seen kneeling and wiping the actress's tears as she complained about the alleged mistreatment by her husband.

Ned Nwoko's son's interaction with Regina Daniels triggered sad reactions from netizens on social media.



