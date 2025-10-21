Rita Daniels has denied ever forcing her daughter , Regina Daniels , to marry billionaire politician Ned Nwoko

In a resurfaced video, the actress's mum insisted that the relationship began without her knowledge and that she felt powerless to separate them

The old interview reemerged amid Regina’s current marital troubles after she fled her home, accusing her husband of constant abuse

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, has denied accusations that she forced her daughter to get married to businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko.

In a trending resurfaced video seen by YEN.com.gh, Rita Daniels said her daughter started dating the Nigerian senator on her blind side.

She stated that after finding out, she was unhappy but was unable to break down their bond, so she had no choice but to allow them to continue their relationship.

"I didn't know when they started their relationship. With everything that was going on, I was the last person to know they were in a relationship. I called her to talk to her, and she started throwing words back at me. I noticed she was beginning to get stubborn about it.” Rita Daniels said.

She added, “After Ned Nwoko won political power, he informed me that he was interested in marrying my child. I was weak, but what was I supposed to do? I stood with my daughter. Was I to chase her away?”

The Instagram video of Rita Daniels speaking about her daughter’s relationship with Ned Nwoko is below.

Regina Daniels accuses husband of abuse

Rita Daniels’ claims about her daughter’s marriage has surfaced after her daughter fled her marital home and accused her husband of abuse.

On October 18, 2025, footage emerged on social media showing the young actress in an agitated state ranting about enduring abuse in her marriage.

In the viral video, Regina Daniels said she was tired of being married and wanted to go back to her home where she would be treated as a queen.

After the video went viral, allegations also emerged that her husband had recruited some thugs to physically assault her and kick her out of their residence.

Ned Nwoko later reacted to the allegations, calling them false and accusing his wife of engaging in substance and alcohol abuse.

Below is the YouTube video of Regina Daniels complaining about her marriage.

Reactions to Rita Daniels addressing daughter’s marriage

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Rita Daniels’ speaking about her daughter’s marriage.

Amakaikenga said:

"She’s lying button. Pa Ned said you brought Regina to his house for the first time with her siblings and that’s how they met. He also said he never dated Regina, adding that they got married within 3 weeks."

Cynthia_xynthia wrote:

"Regina, your mother doesn’t like u ohhhh."

officalmimigold commented:

"Big lie, mama. Pa Ned said you introduced her to him."

Regina Daniels' father denounces marriage

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels's father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, denounced her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a resurfaced social media post, he lamented the decision by his ex-wife to allow his young daughter to get married to a man more than twice her age.

