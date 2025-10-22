Gospel music legend Pastor Joe Beecham has lost his mother, Madam Georgina Arhin, also known as Maame Beecham, stirring sympathy from fellow singers and fans

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician, Pastor Joe Beecham, has lost his mother, Madam Georgina Arhin, also known as Maame Beecham, sparking sadness on social media.

The death of Joe Beecham’s mother was made public after numerous gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, visited his home to commiserate with him on her passing.

Photos from the October 17 2025, visit showed the gospel musicians conversing with the bereaved pastor, who was dressed in black to symbolise his loss.

All about Pastor Joe Beecham

Pastor Joe Beecham is a Ghanaian gospel music legend who rose to popularity in the late 1990s following the release of his maiden album, M'asem Bi.

The album's title track, M'asem Bi and Se Me kae a were nationwide hits and catapulted him to the limelight.

He followed up with the release of four more albums, cementing his place as one of Ghana's most celebrated gospel singers.

Pastor Joe Beecham also served as a pastor and choir leader at Holy Fire Ministries in Takoradi in the Western Region. In March 2015, he launched his own church, the Joe Beecham Ministries, which he has been heading ever since.

Joe Beecham's singing has taken him to many churches both locally and internationally, and he has performed in countries including the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA) and Germany.

Following his mother's death, a one-week observance for the late Maame Beecham has been scheduled for November 14, to be held at the Dunwell Methodist Church in Effia Kuma.

Reactions to Joe Beecham’s mother’s death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the sad news of the passing of Pastor Joe Beecham’s mother.

Judith Dadzie said:

"Sorry for his loss."

Jeremiah Owusu wrote:

"He is a legend."

Sista Okesie commented:

"My condolences."

Hannah Ampiah said:

"My condolences to you, Reverend and the family."

Hannah Marfo wrote:

"My condolences, Man of God."

Anthony Adjaye commented:

"Condolences to you Pastor Joe."

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Mama Esther loses her mother at the age of 109. Image credit: @mamaeesther.

Mama Esther loses mother

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Mama Esther announced the sad death of her mother on September 15.

In a Facebook post, the veteran musician said her mother, Hannah Opoku, affectionately known as Maame Hannah, passed away peacefully at the age of 109 at her residence.

Mama Esther celebrated her late mother, who was a deaconess and Minister of God, for living a fulfilled life and leaving behind a momentous legacy.

