Daddy Lumba's cousin has responded to the recent allegations concerning his late relative's demise

In an interview, Ebenezer Oppong denied claims that the singer died at his residence and not the Bank Hospital

Daddy Lumba's cousin also gave an account of his late relative's final moments at the hospital

Ebenezer Oppong, a cousin of the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has addressed the recent allegations concerning his demise.

Late singer Daddy Lumba’s cousin speaks out on the allegations about his death and his final moments. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

The late music icon sadly passed away at 60 in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments. He had been admitted to the medical facility for treatment after falling ill.

Following his demise, a big dispute has broken out in Daddy Lumba's family, with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragging his co-wife Odo Broni, his family head, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home to court.

The late singer's widow filed the suit to seek an interlocutory injunction over her late husband’s funeral.

In a recent public statement, Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, sparked speculation about the cause of the late singer's demise as they called for an investigation.

The two women publicly challenged the widely reported events that led to the musician's sudden demise, with allegations that he passed away at home and not at the Bank Hospital.

Daddy Lumba's cousin addresses allegations about demise

In an interview with media personality Akwasi Aboagye on Monday, October 21, 2025, Ebenezer Oppong denied the allegations that Daddy Lumba passed away at his residence in East Legon.

He noted that he met with his late cousin's personal doctor at the Bank Hospital, Dr Akoto, who gave him an update on the singer's health from the medical facility, where he was on admission, a day before his demise.

Mr Oppong stated that the doctor took photos of himself with Daddy Lumba and sent them to him before the latter's demise.

He said:

"I met Dr Akoto. He was Daddy Lumba's doctor at the Bank Hospital. The day before Daddy Lumba died, he was okay. The man took photos with him and showed them to me."

He said Dr Akoto escorted his late cousin and his second wife, Odo Broni, to settle his medical bills and go for a walk around the hospital. He said the doctor had planned to discharge him on the day he passed away.

Mr Oppong added that he got the information from the doctor during a one-on-one meeting and that contrary claims about Daddy Lumba's demise were not accurate.

The video of Daddy Lumba's cousin addressing the allegations surrounding his demise is below:

Daddy Lumba's sister clarifies rumours about children

As this happens, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Daddy Lumba's sister clarified the rumours concerning the number of children her late brother had before his demise.

Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu shares details on the number of children Daddy Lumba had. Photo credit: @plus1tv, @daddylumbaofficial

Source: TikTok

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz show, Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu said her young brother had 11 children with four women.

She explained why Daddy Lumba’s legally married wife, Akosua Serwaa, had gone to court to seek some relief before the funeral service.

When asked to explain why she is demanding to know Daddy Lumba's cause of death, she said there have been different stories, so she wants to know the actual cause.

The video of Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, speaking about her late brother's children is below:

Daddy Lumba's cousin's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

sarahcloud09 commented:

"The doctor needs to be investigated paa."



Mens said:

"People are just framing all sorts of lies just to make Odo Broni look bad. Eii."

Stone wrote:

"This man is not a doctor. Why can't the doctor come out to talk? If he died at the hospital, why did police come in?"

Kuna Brokenheart commented:

"The God that spoke for Maame Serwaa for poisoning allegations for ten years is speaking."

Riviera love said:

"We need to see the CCTV camera footage from the hospital on that day."

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin denies embezzlement allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin denied allegations of embezzling the funds generated from the late singer's one-week observation event.

In a resurfaced video, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene clarified that he paid for his own accommodation at a hotel during his stay in Accra after his relative's demise.

He also declined to explain why he did not stay in the late Daddy Lumba's house during his stay.



Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh