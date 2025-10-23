Agado Waakye was seen performing at a funeral service held by the roadside at an unknown location

In a video, the social media personality and dancer displayed his comic dance moves in front a crowd

Footage of Agado Waakye at the funeral service triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who raised concerns

Popular Ghanaian social media personality and dancer Agado Waakye has courted attention after his latest public sighting.

Social media sensation Agado Waakye is seen dancing at a funeral. Photo source: @listowellcobbinah

Source: TikTok

The young man rose to prominence in the Ghanaian entertainment scene in 2024 after featuring in music duo DopeNation's Zormizor (Asabone) song.

His comic dance moves and facial expressions played a significant role in making the song a smash hit in Ghana and on the international scene.

Agado Waakye's rise to stardom gained him access to shoot content with famous Ghanaian celebrities like actress Fella Makafui and high-profile events.

However, following his public fallout with DopeNation, he has gradually faded from the limelight.

Agado Waakye dances at a funeral

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, October 23, 2025, Agado Waakye was spotted at a funeral service for an elderly woman who passed away at the age of 90.

The social media personality, sporting a black sleeveless T-shirt, trousers, and a pair of Jordan sneakers, aggressively showed his comic dance moves at the solemn event held on a football park by the roadside.

Agado's antics grabbed the attention of some people, including children, who silently stood and watched him perform.

The footage of the social media personality at the funeral grounds sparked massive reactions, with many questioning his regression since after becoming famous in 2024. Others also raised concerns about his well-being.

The video of Agado Waakye dancing at a funeral by the roadside is below:

Tutulapato reportedly turns to coconut seller

Tutulapato was reportedly spotted selling coconuts on the street in Koforidua. Ghanaian YouTuber De God Son TV shared a video that showed the former Talented Kidz reality show winner all grown up and now working as a coconut seller.

Rapper Tutulapato spotted selling coconuts amid a dip in his career. Image credit: @tutulapatogh, DeGodSonTV/YouTube

Source: Instagram

The video began with a man confronting the talented rapper while another person filmed. The man identified the coconut seller as Tutulapato, but the rap star seemed agitated and denied he was the one.

This led to an exchange of words between them as Tutulapato insisted they should stop filming him and moved towards the one holding the camera.

De God Son TV discussed the young star's career and wondered what could have brought him to such a level despite the stardom he enjoyed.

The video of Tutulapato selling coconut on the street is below:

Reactions to Agado dancing at a funeral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Frankly Speaking commented:

"This is what Sarkodie said to Patapaa."



Thug said:

"Now dier, you dey dance for funeral. Eii bro 🙄."

Victor Boahen wrote:

"Agado life don spoil 😭."



Denim Standard commented:

"This guy could have been a star, but he lowered his standards. Now see."

That Taadi Boy wrote:

"Now Agado turn funeral dancer 😪."

Bignasty821 said:

"By this time he’s doing all this because of 100gh 🤓."

The Daily Drip commented:

"Agado, your enemies don get you be that 😂."



Rockshell remarked:

"The boy turn funeral dancer? Ay3 ka."

Demon wrote:

"My guy, go and buy police forms wai."

Nyame Te Ase said:

"Ah, your man start dey take funeral bookings? Oh, chale 😞. E pain me paa oo. 😢 our Agado this? 😣."

Becca shows off new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Becca showed off a new look during her meeting with socialite Rose Gold.

In a video, the award-winning singer was seen interacting with the Kumasi-based entrepreneur at her spa.

Becca's physical appearance triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh