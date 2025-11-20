Wendy Shay and her team visited the Weija Palace for an interaction with traditional leaders before her Shay concert

In a video, the former RuffTown Records signee refused an offering from a priest from the Weija traditional palace

Footage of the awkward incident between Wendy Shay and the priest has triggered mixed reactions from fans

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, was involved in an awkward encounter with a traditional oracle during her visit to the Weija Palace on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Wendy Shay rejects traditional palm wine from a traditional oracle at the Weija Palace on Thursday, November 20, ahead of the 2025 Shay concert. Photo source: @khodedmedia, @wendyshayofficial

The Too Late hitmaker is gearing towards the highly anticipated 2025 edition of her annual musical event, Shay Concert, slated for Saturday, November 22, at the West Hills Mall in Weija.

The event, sponsored by Hisense Ghana and The Luckiest Africa, will see top Ghanaian artistes like Showboy, KiDi, Mr Drew, Eno Barony, Larusso, Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, and Lasmid mount the stage and thrill attendees.

As part of the final preparations for the event, Wendy Shay, the top headliner for the show, and an entourage paid a courtesy call to the traditional leader Nii Ayi Okufobour at the Weija Palace to seek permission and protection before the show.

Wendy Shay rejects traditional wine offering

After arriving at the palace, Wendy encountered some members from the traditional household, including an oracle (a traditional priest) at the entrance.

Before she could enter the palace, the oracle performed a cultural display and recited incantations to formally welcome the former RuffTown Records signee, who wore a white T-shirt with the name of her foundation written on it.

As part of the display, the oracle offered Wendy Shay a traditional palm wine inside a small cup. However, the singer, who looked uncomfortable, rejected the offering despite many people calling on her to take a sip.

The Stevie Wonder hitmaker consistently nodded her head in disapproval before the oracle poured the wine as libation.

He later held the musician's hand and performed a traditional rite three times before she and her team could proceed to meet the traditional leaders.

The awkward interaction between Wendy Shay and the oracle has stirred many reactions from fans, who have offered diverse opinions on social media.

The Instagram video of Wendy Shay rejecting a traditional wine offering from the oracle at the Weija Palace is below:

Wendy Shay prays for Nana Ama McBrown

Wendy Shay's awkward moment at the Weija Palace comes weeks after she prayed for Nana Ama McBrown during her private listening session for her new album at the Enigma Sky Lounge located inside the Signature Apartments in Accra.

At the event’s conclusion, the two personalities engaged in a heartwarming exchange before they parted ways. The singer expressed her gratitude to Nana Ama McBrown for attending the event.

Wendy Shay prays for actress Nana Ama McBrown in gratitude after her appearance at her new album launch. Image credit: @gharticles, @oshewmedia

She also prayed for God’s blessings upon her, which delighted Nana Ama McBrown, who was heard repeating “Amen” multiple times in response to Wendy Shay’s prayer.

The TikTok video of Wendy Shay praying for Nana Ama McBrown at the event is below:

Reactions to Wendy rejecting wine from oracle

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Impero_mnkq said:

"Good one. It is her choice."

Chary_brave commented:

"Even if she has not repented, she can’t be taking anything from strangers like that."

Blackisblackonblack wrote:

"She's a public figure, which has a lot of people against her. How do you expect her to take an open drink from an unknown man with dirty hands in a place she is visiting for the first time. Smh."

