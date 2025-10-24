Kennedy Agyapong has made a rare public appearance with his grown-up daughter, Helen Biamah Agyapong, in Paris

In a video, the business mogul and his child hung out with Ghanaian government officials at a local eatery in France

Kennedy Agyapong's public sighting with his daughter triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyapong has courted attention after showing off his daughter, Helen Biamah Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong makes a rare public appearance with his daughter, Helen Biamah Agyapong, in Paris.

The CEO of Kenpong Travel and Tours recently embarked on a trip to Europe for business. The business mogul and close friend of the late Daddy Lumba made a stop in Paris, France, where he reunited with his beautiful daughter.

In a series of photos seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, October 24, 2025, Kennedy Agyapong was seen with his daughter, Helen Biamah Agyapong, who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in France.

The father and daughter duo were spotted with the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, and his ministry's Chief Director, Wilhelmina Asamoah, in what appeared to be a plush restaurant.

In another photo, the businessman, who is married to entrepreneur and socialite Mandy Agyapong, was seen with his daughter, who flashed a bright smile, as they stood on the streets close to a local cafeteria and posed for the camera.

The photos of Kennedy Agyapong and Helen marked a rare public appearance for the businessman's daughter. For many years, the business mogul has kept his private life and family out of the public.

The photos of Kennedy Agyapong and his daughter, Helen Biamah Agyapong, are below:

Businessman Kennedy Agyapong involved in car accident

Kennedy Agyapong's public sighting with his daughter comes months after he was involved in a car accident a few weeks after his close friend, Daddy Lumba, passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments.

According to Max Online, the incident occurred on Friday, August 8, 2025, along the Accra–Winneba road.

In an interview, the business mogul noted that he was driving tired from Accra when the accident happened. He added that he hit a wall on the Winneba beach road, and part of it fell on his luxury vehicle.

Kennedy Agyapong added that there were no casualties and that he escaped from the accident with a cut on his eyelid, but he was feeling better.

Businessman Kennedy Agyapong weeps after visiting late musician Daddy Lumba's family.

Kennedy Agyapong's sighting with daughter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Obaapa melody Highlife diver commented:

"Mr Kenpong, may God give you long life 🙏 🙌."

Boo Bay said:

"This man is Lumba's age mate but looks so strong. Mmaa asem enye o. Stick with one woman and live long. Hmmm."

Justina200 wrote:

"God bless you, Mr Kenpong."

