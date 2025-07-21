Amanda Agyapong has responded to critics after receiving criticisms over a video from her visit to Moesha Boduong's home

Kennedy Agyapong's wife shared an update on the embattled model's health as she continued with her recovery from her health woes

Amanda Agyapong also detailed the reasons behind her decision to share the video on social media

Amanda Agyapong, the wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kennedy Agyapong, has broken her silence amid backlash over a recent video she shared from her visit to Moesha Boduong's residence.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the former wife of footballer Afriyie Acquah visited her embattled friend Moesha at her home as she continued with her recovery from a severe stroke that left her partially paralysed and bedridden.

During her visit, Amanda Agyapong interacted with the embattled actress, who sat on the edge of a bed wearing a pata pata dress made from African print.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mandy spoon-fed Moesha Boduong with rice from an aluminium foil plate.

As Moesha ate her food, Amanda Agyapong started a conversation with the embattled socialite, whose eyes lit as she placed her left hand on her mouth in amazement.

The sad video triggered outrage from Ghanaians, who questioned Amanda's decision to share the video on social media and invade Moesha Boduong's privacy.

Amanda Agyapong addresses Moesha spoon-feeding video backlash

In a recent post on her Snapchat page, which was circulated on Instagram by bloggers, Amanda Agyapong shared an update on Moesha Boduong's condition.

She noted that the embattled socialite was making significant progress in her recovery from the stroke and was gradually regaining her full fitness.

Kennedy Agyapong's wife also explained her decision to share the controversial video of herself spoon-feeding Moesha Boduong on social media.

Amanda Agyapong explained that she did not share the video out of malice and that the socialite instructed her to do so because she thought it was cute.

She noted that Moesha Boduong had also shared the video on her WhatsApp status. The entrepreneur also pledged to continue supporting her friend.

In a social media post, she wrote:

"I want to clarify that Moesha Boduong is doing well and is currently halfway through her recovery journey. The video of her eating that circulated on social media was not shared out of malice.

"It was actually Moesha's idea, as she thought it was cute and sent it to me to post. She had posted on her WhatsApp status herself. I fully support her and continue to stand by her as she heals."

Check the social media post below:

Amanda's response to backlash stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

asa_do_wonders commented:

"So nowadays, you can’t help people without putting a camera on them."

gifty.deku.92 said:

"I don't believe this story."

otemaaamoah wrote:

"Sometimes I understand them. We Ghanaians will be the same people to blame Moesha's friends for not checking up on her when she was sick, in case of any misfortune. So these days people will choose to post whatever they do."

kathie.nanez commented:

"What the enemy doesn’t know—they can’t destroy! Please try and keep her recovery private to keep negative energies and evil doers away from her healing. Her downfall was clearly a spiritual loss."

Moesha Boduong breaks silence after Amanda's visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong broke her silence after Amanda Agyapong's visit.

In a video, the embattled socialite sent a message to Ghanaians and shared her plans for the future.

Moesha Boduong's remarks in the video triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

