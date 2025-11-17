YEA CEO Malik Basintale has appeared in a new video, teasing those spreading rumours that he had suffered a stroke

The video showed him having a good laugh with the Volta Regional YEA Director, Daniel Hamenu, while referring to the rumour

Basintale's video, which had him on his feet looking hale and hearty, has sparked reactions online

Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO, Malik Basintale, has been spotted hanging out with one of his subordinates, Daniel Selorm Hamenu.

The video showed Basintale and Hamenu, the Volta Regional YEA Director, in a room having a good laugh.

With his hand wrapped around Hamenu, who is also known as Chica, Basintale pointed to him and said:

"So I'm with Chica here in the UK [Ghana UK], down with stroke."

After his statement, Basintale and those around him burst out laughing before he moved away from the camera's view.

The timestamp on the video, shared on TikTok by Chica on Monday, November 17, 2025, had been recorded at 3:18 on Monday afternoon.

Sharing the video, the Volta Regional YEA Director indicated that his boss was doing well and was in good health. He also described members of the NPP as propagandists and liars

"NPP is equal to lies plus propaganda. Chief Malik Basintale is hale and hearty. UK4Lyf🥰," his caption read.

Watch Basintale's latest video below:

Abronye and Malik Basintale's stroke rumours

Basintale's mention of a stroke in the UK and Chica's description of NPP as liars seemed to be a jab at rumourmongers who claimed that the YEA CEO had fallen critically ill.

A few days ago, some X accounts associated with the NPP started sharing posts suggesting that Basintale had suffered a stroke and had been flown to the UK.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, deepened the rumours claiming that Basintale was sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

Speaking on The Evidence Show on his Ohia TV on Facebook, Abronye stated that Basintale had not been feeling well for about one month now and had been flown to the UK.

He noted that even though Malik Basintale belonged to a different political party, he was not going to jubilate about him not feeling well and thus prayed for his recovery.

Watch Abronye's Basintale video below (Scroll to 1:06:00)

About 48 hours after Abronye's video, Malik Basintale shared a post on Facebook denying the rumours.

He described the rumours as false news, stating that he was neither down with a stroke nor in the UK for treatment.

Reactions to Malik Basintale's latest video

The latest video of Malik Basintale has sparked excitement among his admirers. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

use QUEEN NASH TRENDS said:

"You will never fall sick in Jesus's and Allah's name. Amen and Aame ❤❤❤."

Luckymaame14 said:

"Atamfo nye Nyame ampa. God, I thank you🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

armani said:

"Aww God, my enemies won’t get me anymore...I’ll continue to defend Malik for life."

Out1 said:

"Okay, the truth shall come out and defeat lies."

raphad said:

"I do not wish that anyone get sick, especially our young politicians. Also, is it an abomination for people to get sick? All that said, there is something not right in this video."

Malik Basintale's friends react to stroke rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two of Malik Basintale's friends had also denied rumours that he had been taken ill and was receiving treatment abroad

The two associates emphatically stated that the YEA CEO was not sick, as the rumours had claimed.

