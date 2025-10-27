Akosua Serwaa has dismissed claims that Daddy Lumba's family has decided that she and Odo Broni would perform the widowhood rites

In a press release, the late singer's first wife detailed the events that transpired during a recent family meeting with a traditional leader

Akosua Serwaa also cautioned the family head, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu, Banahene, over attempts to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, has responded to recent reports about her legal conflict with her late husband's family.

Akosua Serwaa dismisses reports about widowhood rites and funeral arrangements for Daddy Lumba. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Tina News GH

Source: Facebook

Over the weekend, rumours emerged that Daddy Lumba's family had decided that both Akosua Serwaa and her co-wife, Odo Broni, would perform the widowhood rites during their husband's burial service following a meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Renowned entertainment media personality Akwasi Aboagye also made a similar claim on his Entertainment Review show on Peace FM on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa dismisses widowhood rights rumours

In a press release signed by Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, on Sunday, October 26, 2025, they denied the rumours, which they claimed to be false and misleading.

They noted that the family held a meeting on Friday, 24 October 2025, at Asawasehenefie, with Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, Nkosuohene for Asanteman, where the issue of marital status was raised for clarification.

According to the press release, a representative of Odo Broni failed to provide a marriage certificate or documents to prove that she was legally married to the late Daddy Lumba.

They also claimed that Odo Broni's lawyer and the family head, Mr Victor Owusu Banahene, also failed to present any evidence or a marriage certificate to substantiate her claim.

The press statement also noted that Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie ruled that, in the absence of any legal proof of marriage, the only recognised and lawful widow remained Akosua Serwaa, who was married to the deceased under the Marriage Ordinance, which is recognised under both Ghanaian and German law.

They stated that the Nkosuohene for Asanteman noted that since the matter was still before the court, the final determination will be made judicially.

Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu added that they objected to Odo Broni's request to perform the widowhood rites at the meeting since she could not prove that she was a legal wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

They also issued a warning against the family head over any attempt to claim authority over the deceased's remains or conduct a funeral service without the first wife's consent.

The statement urged the public to disregard the circulating video and any related misinformation, assuring that there is no cause for concern regarding the funeral arrangements.

The press release from Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu is below:

Daddy Lumba's cousin addresses death allegations

In an interview with media personality Akwasi Aboagye on Monday, October 21, 2025, Daddy Lumba's cousin denied the allegations that Daddy Lumba passed away at his residence in East Legon.

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, hosts businessman Kennedy Agyapong at her residence in Cologne, Germany. Image credit: @daddylumbaofficial, @tina_news_gh, @akosuatrending.gh

Source: TikTok

He noted that he met with his late cousin's personal doctor at the Bank Hospital, Dr Akoto, who gave him an update on the singer's health from the medical facility, where he was on admission, a day before his demise.

Mr Ebenezer Oppong stated that the doctor took photos of himself with Daddy Lumba and sent them to him before the latter's demise.

He said Dr Akoto escorted his late cousin and his second wife, Odo Broni, to settle his medical bills and go for a walk around the hospital. He said the doctor had planned to discharge him on the day he passed away.

Mr Oppong added that he got the information from the doctor during a one-on-one meeting and that contrary claims about Daddy Lumba's demise were not accurate.

The video of Daddy Lumba's cousin addressing the allegations surrounding his demise is below:

Akosua Serwaa's press release stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yayra Chioma Boni commented:

"Please, how can I like this letter 100 times? Maame Akosua Serwaa, thank you for leading a clear path in putting sidechicks in their proper place where they belong."

Atibila Tabita said:

"Team Odo Broni, come over. You see, I was telling you guys there's a law."

Wilberforce Cobbinah wrote:

"Finally, some sanity is being brought to bear on Lumba's funeral arrangements. Separation isn't the same as divorce. People should note this and advise themselves."

Kenpong meets Akosua Serwaa in Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, met Akosua Serwaa at her house in Germany during a visit to Europe.

Footage of the tycoon hanging out with Daddy Lumba's first wife emerged on social media.

Another photo showed Kenpong also visiting the late highlife musician's close friend, Juaben Fosu.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh