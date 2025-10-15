A video has emerged online showing Daddy Lumba displaying photos of his Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, and their children

The video showed different photos of Akosua Serwaa and her children, Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara, hanging in the Highlife legend's living room

Coming at a time when there is an ongoing tussle about Serwaa's legitimacy as a wife, many social media users have shared their reactions

A video showing photographs of Germany-based Akosua Serwaa and her children prominently displayed in the late Daddy Lumba's residence has emerged online.

The footage, which has circulated widely across social media platforms, especially on TikTok, appears to show family photos featuring Akosua Serwaa and her children with the late highlife musician in what is believed to be his Ghanaian home.

In the video, a young lady dressed in black and lime green is seen standing in the living room of the legendary Highlife musician's house. Behind her were many photos of Daddy Lumba and his family.

One of the photos showed Lumba in a black and white mourning cloth. On top of that was Akosua Serwaa posing in the middle of her daughters, Charlyn and Ciara. Another photo hanging on the wall displayed Lumba's daughters and their elder brother, Calvin, while the last was a portrait of Charlyn and Ciara sitting in front of the standing air conditioner in the room.

It is not known when the video, shared online on October 10, 2025, was originally recorded or from which of Lumba's houses it was filmed. However, it comes at a time when there is controversy about the late musician's family, leading to an injunction on his upcoming funeral.

Akosua Serwaa sues Daddy Lumba's family

Daddy Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, has filed a suit claiming to have been excluded from the funeral preparations for her husband, who passed away on

In her statement, Akosua Serwaa accused her late spouse's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, of being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Watch Akosua Serwaa's lawyer explain her suit against Daddy Lumba's family below:

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

Watch the video of Akosua Serwaa's photos in Lumba's house below:

Reactions to Serwaa's photos in Daddy Lumba's house

Following the emergence of the video, social media users have been divided in their responses. Many argue that the presence of Akosua Serwaa's photographs in the home validates her claim as Lumba's legitimate wife and proves her connection to the deceased musician.

SHEILA ADDO ACHIAA 🎊🦋😇 said:

"This means they didn’t divorce."

AJQUEEN👑 said:

"When I hear people say Why didn’t Akosua Serwaa come when her husband was sick, I always laugh. How do you expect her to come when these squadron leaders are living in the house? People like this can go to great lengths to prevent it. She might have foreseen it and decided to love her husband from afar, at least when it comes to her children; nobody can take them away from her. Respect women with good intentions."

Rubi said:

"Ataa Broni was warned not to touch any of these pictures 🤣🤣💪."

nanaakuaowusuaa said:

"Men and their first wives di33 woboa kraa😅😅😅 they have a lot of memories and bond together."

Serwaa and Daddy Lumba's sister want investigation

Meanwhile, Akosua Serwaa has accused Odo Broni of negligence and foul play in Daddy Lumba's passing, deepening tension between the camps.

In a formal petition, Akosua Serwaa and Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, demanded a full investigation by Ghanaian and German authorities into the singer’s death.

The duo alleged that Odo Broni gave conflicting accounts about where and how Daddy Lumba passed away, fuelling suspicion and emotional turmoil within the Fosuh family.

