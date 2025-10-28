The German Embassy has released a statement confirming Akosua Serwaa's status as Daddy Lumba's legal wife

The consul also shared additional details concerning their ordinance marriage, including their official certificate

Akosua Serwaa confirmed the German Embassy's statement and shared a new update on Daddy Lumba's funeral

The German Embassy has broken its silence on the ongoing dispute surrounding the late Ghanaian music legend, Daddy Lumba's family.

Daddy Lumba passed away at 60 in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments. He had been admitted to the medical facility for treatment after falling ill.

Following his demise, a big dispute has broken out in the musician's family, with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragging his co-wife, Odo Broni, his family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home to court.

The late singer's widow filed the suit to seek an interlocutory injunction over her late husband’s funeral. The parties involved in the legal case appeared at the Kumasi High Court on October 16, 2025.

However, the court adjourned the case to October 28, 2025, for both parties to meet and reach a settlement.

She also petitioned the German Federal Criminal Police for a probe into Daddy Lumba's death.

German Embassy confirms Akosua Serwaa's marital status

In a statement released by the German Embassy on Monday, October 27, 2025, they confirmed that Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, were legally married in accordance with their civil law before the veteran singer's demise.

The consul noted that the late highlife legend and his first wife celebrated their marriage on December 23, 2004, in Bornheim, Germany, and also confirmed that their marriage had been registered in the registry office.

The German Embassy also added that Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's marriage had never been dissolved by divorce before the veteran highlife musician's death.

Below is the press statement from the German Embassy confirming Akosua Serwaa as Daddy Lumba's legal wife:

Akosua Serwaa reacts to German Embassy's statement

Akosua Serwaa and her sister-in-law Ernestina Fosu also released a press statement to reiterate the points made by the German Embassy.

They also noted that they had launched a formal investigation to determine the cause of Daddy Lumba's demise in cooperation with the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other relevant authorities.

They also noted that a new funeral committee comprising only the direct descendants of the late highlife musician had been established and that a new funeral date and venue would be officially announced to the public soon.

Below is the press statement from Akosua Serwaa:

German Embassy's statement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Faustina Birago Amankwaah commented:

"The same news will come out from the court tomorrow. I can't wait koraa to jubilate with Akosua Serwaa Ampaafo Brakatuo paapabi."

Ohemaah Agyeiwaah Frempong said:

"3ne3 na court rise."

Saude Moro wrote:

"Team legal wife, we say law."

The Dannie Black commented:

"Akosua is in a super comfortable lead."

Akosua Serwaa rubbishes false widowhood rites rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa rubbished the false rumours regarding her fight to single-handedly perform the widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba's funeral.

In a press release, the late singer's first wife detailed the outcome of a meeting her family had with a traditional leader concerning the legal dispute, triggering mixed reactions online.

