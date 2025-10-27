Don Little angrily snubbed a handshake from an executioner he encountered at a funeral in Kade

The incident occurred when the elderly executioner mistakenly referred to him as a little boy

Don Little's encounter with the traditional executioner at the event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Popular Kumawood actor Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, has courted attention after his recent encounter with a traditional executioner in public.

Don Little snubs a traditional executioner’s handshake at a funeral after being called “small boy”. Photo source: @1don_little

The diminutive actor recently attended the final funeral rites for the late Kade Hemaa, Obaapanin Nana Akua Fosua II.

He was among several high-profile personalities, including Big Akwes, who were present at the solemn event for the late queen.

Don Little snubs traditional executioner's handshake

In a viral TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, October 27, 2025, Don Little was spotted with his colleague Big Akwes as they had a friendly conversation.

During their interaction, a traditional executioner approached the two Kumawood actors for a handshake. After shaking hands with Big Akwes, the executioner attempted a similar gesture with the diminutive actor.

He referred to Don Little as a "small boy" due to his diminutive stature. However, his remarks did not go down well with the actor, who appeared to be angered by what he deemed as disrespectful.

The actor, believed to be over 30 years of age, signalled to the executioner that he was not interested in a handshake and told him to move on from him. Despite the executioner's attempts to correct his mistakes, the actor refused to reconsider his decision and shake his hands.

He immediately pulled his hand as the elderly man forcibly attempted to shake his hands.

The video of Don Little snubbing a traditional executioner's handshake at the funeral is below:

Obaapa Christy carries Don Little at funeral

At the funeral service, Obaapa Christy carried Don Little as they conversed with each other during their encounter.

Don Little meets Obaapa Christy at Kadehemaa's funeral in Kumasi. Photo source: 1DonLittle, ObaapaAdwoaChristy

In a video, the Kumawood actor rested comfortably in the veteran gospel singer's arms like a newborn baby.

Don Little was thrilled as the gospel singer cared for him in her soft arms. He appeared disappointed when an individual tried to cut short his experience and forcefully yanked him out of Obaapa Christy's arms.

The video of Obaapa Christy carrying Don Little at the Kade Hemaa's final funeral rites is below:

Reactions to Don Little's handshake snub

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ohemaa flexible commented:

"Why did you disgrace him like that?"

Mahamaba fati wrote:

"He didn't try koraa. How can he call a grown man like you a small boy? 😁😁😁."

Anable Osei said:

"Oh. This bi big yawa o."

