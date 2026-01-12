Kwaku Manu has levelled some allegations against his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, amid online criticism

Veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, popularly known as Bob Siga, has levelled accusations against his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, amid the recent backlash he has received on social media.

Kwaku Manu recently courted controversy after wading into the online conversation regarding the dispute between members of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

Amid the brouhaha, some supporters of the late music icon's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, accused business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite of being involved in the legal battle between her and the second wife, Odo Broni.

The businessman publicly denied the allegations and affiliation with any of the late Daddy Lumba's wives, adding that he has no stake in the outcome of the beef between the two women and would prefer unity to reign.

Reacting to the controversy, Kwaku Manu, who has a close relationship with Despite, publicly defended him and slammed the supporters of Akosua Serwaa, who hurled insults at him for his remarks.

Kwaku Manu accuses ex-wife amid online attacks

In a recent interview with renowned Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu accused his ex-wife of fuelling some of the harsh social media attacks against him.

The actor claimed that Diane had made certain utterances on social media whenever he was in headlines for the wrong reasons.

Kwaku Manu claimed that his ex-wife's actions proved that she always wanted more people to hurl insults at him on social media, stating:

"I quietly watch my ex-wife when she does certain things on social media. But she used to be my wife. When we combine the number of years we were courted each other, we lived together for 15 years and have three children."

"Whenever there is a case about me, where people are insulting me, she will come and play certain songs on social media. She wants people to insult me a lot."

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu accusing his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, is below:

Kwaku Manu's divorce from his ex-wife, aftermath

Kwaku Manu and Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko were married for many years until their marriage ended in 2021.

The Kumawood actor confirmed the split in an interview with Zionfelix.

He also discussed how the divorce affected him, but stated he was not heartbroken.

Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane Okailey Nyarko, responds to Ayisha Modi’s claims of being involved in her relocation to the US. Photo source: Kwaku Manu, Ayisha Modi, @queenofheartsnaa/TikTok

Source: Facebook

During their time as a married couple, Kwaku Manu and his ex-wife, Diane, welcomed three young children.

Three years after their divorce, the Kumawood actor's ex-wife married an American man, Tim, whom she met after relocating abroad.

The Instagram photos from Diane's wedding ceremony are below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's accusation against ex-wife

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Goddess commented:

"You haven't seen anything yet. What you gave her is what you are receiving now."

Ashman said:

"The mistake you made was investing in her. I have learnt a lot from you."

Nelly-ville wrote:

"The woman you married isn’t the woman you divorce. Let that sink in."

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife blasts Ayisha Modi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu's ex-wife blasted Ayisha Modi amid her allegations that she played a role in her relocation abroad.

In a video, Diane denied that she had received support from the controversial socialite and levelled allegations of her own about Ayisha's past feuds.

