Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Rada Darling, are no longer together

The father of five addressed the infidelity rumours and apologised to his former partner on Instagram

Social media users blasted Michael Blackson on Instagram for causing Rada Darling so much pain

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Rada Darling, have parted ways after welcoming their first child together.

This came after it was discovered that the entertainer had also fathered a child with his close family friend.

Michael Blackson announces separation, confirms infidelity

Entertainer Michael Blackson has opened up about his separation in a lengthy post on his verified social media pages.

The entertainer disclosed that he fathered another baby less than two months after his fiancée, Rada, gave birth to their son.

The ever-gorgeous Rada gave birth to Lil Mikey in June 2025, and his other secret partner gave birth in August the same year.

Blackson and Rada got engaged in 2021 when the entertainer proposed on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club.

Michael Blackson, who already has three older children from previous relationships, is now a father of five boys.

"Good Day to all my family, friends and fans. The last few months, God has blessed me, but in blessing me came a lot of pain. Two months after Rada gave birth to little Mikey, a female friend I’ve known for over 5 years also gave birth to my son, King Kweku Blackson.

"My two boys have brought so much joy to my life, but also caused me to lose my fiancé, Rada. Mikey was born on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025, and Kweku was Aug 6 2025. My apologies for waiting so long, but I didn’t know how to do it. My older twin boys, who are now 18, didn’t find out till last night, and my own mom doesn’t even know.

"I love kids, and I want to thank God for bringing me two more healthy boys. My apologies to Rada, and I hope she forgives me for the pain I’ve brought to her. I’m going to be the best loving father in the world. To avoid turning into Nick Cannon or Elon Musk, I’m only dating women who ran out of period or had a hysterectomy. Swipe and meet Kweku."

Rada Darling leaves Michael Blackson over infidelity

Business consultant Rada Darling has officially ended her relationship with Michael Blackson for having a baby with another woman while they were together.

In an Instagram post, the mother of the four-month-old baby stated that she wants to focus all her energy on caring for her newborn.

Rada Darling admitted that she felt betrayed and hurt because her close friends had warned her about it.

"I don’t normally respond, but let’s just agree that was the most pathetic post or apology ever. I’m walking in peace, guided by God’s grace. My energy belongs to my 4-month-old son, not to negativity.



"People always tell me they are embarrassed for me, or it’s getting embarrassing at this point......but for me, when love runs that deep, you stop seeing the man and start seeing the boy who just wanted to be loved - and that’s what breaks you.

I didn’t just love, I understood - the pain, the innocence, the child in him. With that said, I take full accountability for staying in the circus too long. His type was never me because I’m a real woman. This is what happens when you hold a man down 100%."

