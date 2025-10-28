Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, has shared her unpreparedness for her brother's funeral

According to Ernestina, who is based in Germany, she was not ready for the December 6, 2025, date set by their abusuapanin

She shared this after her joint application with Akosua Serwaa for an injunction on the funerals was dismissed by a Kumasi High Court

Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Madam Ernestina Fosu, has reacted to the Kumasi High Court's decision to dismiss an injunction against her brother's body.

Interacting with the press after the ruling, Madam Fosu declared she was unprepared for her brother's funeral on the scheduled date.

Daddy Lumba's sister had joined forces with Akosua Serwaa, the musician's Germany-based first wife, in filing an interlocutory injunction to stop the family from proceeding with the funeral.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosu, is still not ready for his funeral on December 6, 2025, despite court ruling.

Akosua Serwaa's suit against Daddy Lumba's family

The injunction formed part of the main suit of the Germany-based Serwaa, seeking for her to be recognised as Lumba's only surviving spouse and included the funeral preparations for her husband, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

In her suit, Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, of being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Watch a video explaining Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu's suit below:

The family filed a counter suit against Serwaa, questioning her capacity to claim to be Lumba's wife. At the first hearing, on October 16, 2025, the court adjourned the case because of the counter suit.

Akosua Serwaa's Daddy Lumba injunction dismissed

On the adjourned date, the court quashed Akosua Serwaa's application for an injunction, with lawyers for the family head and Odo Broni indicating that the court had granted the family the sole prerogative to determine who plays what role at the funeral.

In her ruling on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur held that under Ghanaian customary law, authority over a deceased person's remains lies with the family.

The court determined that preventing the family from organising the funeral would not serve the interests of either the family or the general public.

Daddy Lumba's sister not ready for funeral

Reacting to the ruling, Ernestina Fosu maintained that despite the legal clearance for the funeral to proceed, she personally remains unready to participate in the arrangements set by the family. The initial plan before the suit was for Lumba to be laid to rest on December 6, 2025, with a grand funeral in Kumasi.

Leaving everything in the hands of the Lord, she emphasised that it was not as if anybody wanted chaos, but they only asked for the right things to be done.

"I have nothing to say, everything is in God's hands," she said calmly. "There is no one who loves misunderstanding or fight."

When further probed about her preparations for the final funeral rites, she stated emphatically:

"I'm not ready. That 6th December that has been set for the funeral of my brother, I'm not ready."

See Ernestina Fosu's video below:

Daddy Lumba injunction: Ernestina Fosu's lawyer speaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawyer William Kusi, counsel for Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, and Ernestina Fosu, had reacted to the quashing of their injunction application.

According to him, the rejection did not affect their substantive case seeking to declare his client as the only legal spouse of Lumba.

The lawyer's explanation sparked reactions online, with many wondering why he had calmed down after the ruling.

