The Kumasi High Court has quashed Akosua Serwaa's injunction on Daddy Lumba's body

Lawyers for Lumba's family head and Odo Broni claim to have made superior arguments at the October 28, 2025, sitting

According to the lawyers, the court's determination means that Lumba's family can assign any roles concerning the funeral

An injunction application filed by Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, on the body of the late musician has been struck out by the Kumasi High Court.

Akosua Serwaa's suit against Daddy Lumba's family

Akosua Serwaa filed the suit claiming to have been excluded from the funeral preparations for her husband, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, of being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

Akosua Serwaa's suit also included an injunction to stop Daddy Lumba's family from accessing his body, which is currently lodged at Transitions Funeral Home in Accra.

At the first hearing, on October 16, 2025, the court subsequently adjourned the case to October 28, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa's injunction on Lumba's body quashed

At the second hearing, the court quashed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application.

According to lawyers for Daddy Lumba's Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, they made the superior submissions, and the court heard their prayers.

He added that the court's ruling means that Lumba's family, led by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, can go ahead to organise the funeral and assign roles to any person as they deem fit.

"As we stand here, there is absolutely no injunction on the body of Daddy Lumba. The family has absolute to make any determination [including] the role they will assign to any person," the lawyers told the media.

Daddy Lumba's sister and wife demand investigation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa had accused Odo Broni of negligence and foul play in Daddy Lumba's passing, deepening tension between the camps.

In a formal petition, Akosua Serwaa and Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, demanded a full investigation by Ghanaian and German authorities into the singer’s death.

The duo alleged that Odo Broni gave conflicting accounts about where and how Daddy Lumba passed away, fuelling suspicion and emotional turmoil within the Fosuh family.

