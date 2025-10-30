Akosua Serwaa's lawyer has shared new details concerning Odo Broni's counterclaim against his client at the Kumasi High Court

In an interview, Lawyer William Kusi noted that Daddy Lumba's second wife was contesting the legitimacy of his client's marriage

Akosu Serwaa's lawyer also made an allegation regarding the late musician's family and their access to his mortal remains

Lawyer for Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, William Kusi, has spoken about the lawsuit filed against his client by Odo Broni following their recent appearance in court.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application after she filed a suit against Daddy Lumba's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, co-wife, Odo Broni, and Transition Funeral Homes.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled in favour of the late musician's Abusuapanin, who has been given the green light to proceed with the funeral arrangements as originally planned.

The Kumasi High Court also ordered both parties to file all necessary legal processes by Friday, October 31, for a Case Management Conference scheduled for November 14, regarding Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

After the court hearing, it also emerged in the news that Odo Broni had filed a countersuit against the highlife legend's first wife.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer explains Odo Broni's lawsuit

In an interview with media personality Kwabena Owusu Agyemang on Top Radio's Final Point show, Lawyer Kusi clarified reports that Odo Broni had sued Akosua Serwaa in an Accra court.

The lawyer noted that Daddy Lumba's second wife had opened her defence in the case and filed a counterclaim at the Kumasi High Court to question his client's legitimacy as her late husband's spouse.

He noted that Odo Broni and her legal team wanted the court to recognise her as the late highlife legend's wife, arguing that he divorced Akosua Serwaa before his demise, explaining:

"She has now opened her defence in court. She is suing for the court to declare that Daddy Lumba divorced Akosua Serwaa. She also wants the court to recognise her as Daddy Lumba's legal wife."

Lawyer Kusi also alleged that several family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his sisters, had been blocked from seeing the remains of their relative at the morgue.

The video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer speaking about Odo Broni's lawsuit against his client is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin speaks after injunction hearing

The head of Daddy Lumba's family, Kofi Owusu, publicly addressed the media after the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The family head noted that the court had given his family the backing to proceed with their plans for the late singer's funeral service.

He stated that no individual could now challenge his decisions concerning the funeral service after the court ruled in his favour.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu also cautioned the media against hurling insults at him over his family's issues.

He noted that he did not want his reputation to be soiled by some individuals and that he only wanted to promote peace among his family.

The video of Daddy Lumba's family head speaking after the injunction application hearing is below:

Odo Broni's lawsuit against Serwaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Someone's Love commented:

"Sidechick wey got gut and audacity to sue legal wife 😂😂😂."

Maame Adjoa Nyarkoa said:

"She should also bring her marriage certificate."

Stella wrote:

"Eei Odo Bronii. What is really pushing her? Who is advising her?"

Larry Hagar commented:

"Legal wives should stand on their feet when their husbands are cheating."

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer speaks after court defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's lawyer spoke after his client's injunction application was dismissed.

In an interview, Lawyer Kusi was in high spirits as he noted that the defeat in court was not a setback for him or his client.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer also spoke about the family head withdrawing his suit challenging her status as the legal wife.

