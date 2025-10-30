Ernestina Fosu has cast doubts on Daddy Lumba's upcoming funeral despite the Kumasi High Court's ruling on the injunction application case

In an interview, the late singer's elder sister vowed to stop the funeral from happening if the actual cause of her brother's death was not determined

Ernestina Fosu also levelled some severe allegations against some individuals, she claimed had financially benefitted from Daddy Lumba's death

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has cast doubts about her brother's upcoming funeral after she and her sister-in-law Akosua Serwaa's injunction application was dismissed by a court.

Ernestina joined Akosua Serwaa to file an interlocutory injunction to stop the family from proceeding with the funeral, scheduled for December 6, 2025.

In the lawsuit, Daddy Lumba's first wife accused her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

In subsequent press statements, Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina also made some severe allegations regarding the cause of the late musician's demise.

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction application

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application after she filed a suit against Daddy Lumba's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, co-wife, Odo Broni, and Transition Funeral Homes.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled in favour of the late musician's Abusuapanin, who has been given the green light to proceed with the funeral arrangements as originally planned.

The Kumasi High Court also ordered both parties to file all necessary legal processes by Friday, October 31, for a Case Management Conference scheduled for November 14, regarding Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

The video of Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin speaking after the injunction application hearing is below:

Ernestina Fosu speaks about Daddy Lumba's funeral

In an interview with Adum TV after her court appearance, Ernestina Fosu noted that Daddy Lumba's funeral would not go on as planned despite the ruling from the Kumasi High Court.

She stated that she still did not know the cause of her brother's demise and was not ready to allow members of her family to hurriedly hold his burial service.

Ernestina Fosu claimed that Daddy Lumba's funeral would only be held if she received the information about the cause of her brother's death.

She said:

"The funeral will not be held on December 6. We did not seek an injunction because we are mad. We still don't know what killed my brother. We cannot allow people to rush with his funeral."

"There will be no problem if we find out about the cause of Daddy Lumba's death before December 6. But, if we don't find out what killed my brother, I won't allow my family to bury my brother, Charles."

Ernestina stated that she did not trust the autopsy report of his brother's death since some individuals could have forged it.

She noted that she represented her siblings as the eldest child of her family to reject the plans of their Abusuapanin and other members of the funeral committee to hold the funeral.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister alleged that some individuals had used her brother's demise to secure secret deals with brands and claim significant amounts of money for themselves.

The video of Ernestina Fosu speaking about Daddy Lumba's funeral is below:

Serwaa's lawyer speaks about Odo Broni's suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's lawyer spoke about the suit Odo Broni filed against his client.

In an interview, Lawyer William Kusi explained that Daddy Lumba's second wife wanted to challenge his client's marital status with the late musician.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer also stated that Odo Broni had also pled to the court to be recognised as the late singer's sole surviving wife.

