Island Frimpong tasted a meal for the first time and shared her thoughts about the food, just like influencers do on social media

The five-year-old girl enjoyed her meal, even washed it down with a drink and gave her feedback on the food

Social media users who watched the video shared their varying thoughts on how well Island speaks

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui, ate some food and shared her opinion on the taste of the meal in a video.

The little girl proved that she has been watching her mother when she does influencer jobs for brands.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, eats noodles and gives her verdict like an influencer. Photo credit: Island Frimpong

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, Island Frimpong, said hello to her viewers and gave details on what she was eating.

"Guys, so this is my first time eating K-pop noodles. I love you guys. Let's try it and see if it's nice or not."

The five-year-old blew kisses to her viewers before tasting the noodles.

Island Frimpong tried to cool the needles a bit before putting it in her mouth. After taking a small portion to taste, she indicated that it was nice and spicy.

Island Frimpong then proceeded to take some food before eating some more of the noodles. She encouraged her viewers to like and subscribe to her videos, just like many other content creators do.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Island reviewing noodles meal

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Amgsarkcess on X. Read them below:

@Twii_Ba said:

"She enter the game early."

@IamJLirics wrote:

"A spitting image of Fela."

@TutorOliver said:

"What I hate about influencers be that them no go eat the food to any part and be like it’s giving. Ey Asem o."

@agkpope wrote:

"The school you go go for Ghana go determine how you go speak oo😂."

@Charitty45 said:

"Nothing about this kid resembles MDK, dem take work do Medikal."

@BABA_VAWULENCE wrote:

"Medikal’s DNA didn’t even try 😭😭😭😭."

@jhay_qwame said:

"Herh, this girl of yesterday, Charley the born really Dey need waaa Herh."

@AddiGeneral12 wrote:

"Ein mummy literally do photocopy, MDK ein genes were in the studio 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@offinsomedia said:

"You wey them born yesterday are calling us guys what is wrong uncle’s and Auntie."

@gh4sure wrote:

"So cute! ❤️ I’d definitely subscribe. If nurtured well, this could turn out so great for her."

@k4ywhizz said:

"She set high bar, give Eazzy ein kiddie be that🤣."

@YawBenz3 wrote:

"Government school kids can’t relate 😂😂."

@PayaseVandamme said:

"All thanks to Yvonne Nelson’s school at East Legon Hill."

Island Frimpong's dad, Medikal, and his new partner, Eazzy, welcome their first child as a couple. Photo credit: Medikal

Source: Instagram

Island's dad Medikal welcomes new child

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong's dad, Medikal, had welcomed a child with his new lover, Eazzy.

The rapper announced the birth of their baby boy on social media with videos and pictures from the hospital.

Several people who saw the posts were excited and shared their joy for the couple in the comments section.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh