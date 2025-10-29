A Ghanaian lady cried after seeing her national service posting, which was released on October 29, 2025

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has released the postings for Ghanaians in the 2024/2025 service year.

However, one lady was not pleased with where she had been posted and was crying since she checked online.

In a TikTok video, the lady's sibling said her sister was posted to Metro Mass Transit (MMT) even though she opted for a special posting.

The lady was unhappy with her posting, and according to her sister, she had been crying since she checked her placement online.

"NSS just released the postings, and my sister has been posted to Metro Mass Transport, and she has been crying. She's wailing, and it's so sad. I think she even opted for a special posting, but when the thing was released, they posted her to Metro Mass."

Her sister shared the story to ask what exactly service personnel do at MMT, or if anyone could help them change the posting so her sister could stop crying.

In the comments section, one person who had interned at the MMT before explained that there are several departments.

She clarified that working at Metro Mass Transit did not only mean one would drive a bus or be a conductor.

Reactions to woman crying over NSS posting

Reactions to woman crying over NSS posting

@ʞɹɐɐʇou said:

"So, first 2 weeks you train how to conduct a bus, the second 2 weeks you learn the fares. By the second month, mate straight."

Abena Oforiwaa Amanfo Appiah wrote:

"I studied Accounting. I’ve been posted to the GRA canteen."

Lena_Klothings said:

"I was posted to a hotel, and the hotel said they haven’t requested any NSS personnel 😭."

Big bel❤️ wrote:

"Am I the only one who got a place that’s not bad 😩😩?"

Gina said:

"I did my internship there last year, and the company has a lot of departments; it’s not all about transport fares. They have the procurement department, estate, engineering department, accounts, stores and a lot more. Tell her to actually prepare herself, cos there’s a lot of work there, I’m talking from experience."

BLACK_FALCON wrote:

"I studied marine engineering and they’ve posted me to the national communications authority ☹."

Millicent Kumah said:

"If they post you to a place out of your course of study, is it not an opportunity to learn something new? Because after service, it's not everyone that gets to do what they actually learnt in sc because life happens. Who knows what and where you got during service is what is going to carry you through. Just embrace it."

Pacey responded:

"But you also want to make sure you get a place that is aligned with a career path you’re considering. So that even if you don’t get retained, it’s easy to get a job afterwards because of your experience & the job you’re seeking. There needs to be a connection!"

Acting Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh, hints at plans to increase the NSS allowance for the national service personnel. Photo credit: Ruth Seddoh & NSA/Facebook.

NSS allowance set to be increased

YEN.com.gh also reported that the National Service Authority (NSA) had announced plans to boost monthly allowances for NSS personnel.

Acting Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh, said that the John Mahama-led government was still committed to an upward review of the stipend.

