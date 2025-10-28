Lawyer William Kusi, counsel for Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, has reacted to the quashing of their injunction application

According to him, the rejection does not affect their substantive case to declare his client as the only legal spouse of Lumba

The lawyer's explanation has sparked reactions online, with many wondering why he has calmed down after the ruling

Lawyer for Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, William Kusi, has spoken after a High Court in Kumasi struck out his client's injunction application.

In an interview after the ruling on Tuesday, October 2, 2025, Lawyer Kusi expressed satisfaction with the outcome, describing it as a levelled score.

Akosua Serwaa filed an injunction on the body of the late Daddy Lumba, preventing his family from having access and subsequently organising his funeral on December 6, 2025, as announced.

Akosua Serwaa's suit against Daddy Lumba's family

The injunction formed part of the main suit of the Germany-based Serwaa, seeking for her to be recognised as Lumba's only surviving spouse and included the funeral preparations for her husband, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, of being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

Akosua Serwaa's injunction on Lumba's body quashed

The family filed a counter suit against Serwaa, questioning her capacity to claim to be Lumba's wife. At the first hearing, on October 16, 2025, the court adjourned the case because of the counter suit.

On the adjourned date, the court quashed Akosua Serwaa's application for an injunction, with lawyers for the family head and Odo Broni indicating that the court had granted the family the sole prerogative to determine who plays what role at the funeral.

The determination by the court and the explanations by the lawyers of the respondents led to suggestions that Akosua Serwaa had lost in court.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer hails court's injunction decision

However, Akosua Serwaa's lawyer saw things differently. According to him, even though Serwaa's camp did not get the injunction application they sought, the court's decision was no setback for them.

Lawyer Kusi explained that there were two main cases to be determined by the court: the injunction application and the challenge of Serwaa's status by the family head.

At the start of proceedings, he said, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu withdrew his application to challenge Akosua Serwaa's status as a wife, adding that it was a win for them.

These issues were aside from the main suit of Akosua Serwaa wanting to be recognised and declared as the only legal spouse of the late Daddy Lumba.

Lawyer Kusi further stated that the court promised the parties in the suit that it would determine the substantive case by November 25, 2025.

For him, since the injunction was sought for the main suit to be determined, and the judge indicated that the case would be over by November 25, 2025, it was only reasonable to strike out the injunction and proceed with the main case.

"There were two applications, one challenging Akosua Serwaa's capacity to sue and the injunction. Abusuapanin's lawyer withdrew their challenge. The court also did not grant our injunction. So they have given us November 25, 2025, to determine the case...one went for us, one did not go for us."

He commended the judge on the ruling, dismissing suggestions that they were disappointed.

"We are not disappointed at all. If you look at the ruling, she did extensively well.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's lawyer's video

The video of Lawyer Kusi has sparked reactions online. Even though he explained that the outcome was favourable to them, many thought otherwise. Some observed that his calm demeanour, unlike his previous appearance.

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin speaks after injunction victory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin had spoken after Akosua Serwaa's injunction was dismissed.

In a video, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu cautioned the media over the backlash he had received amid the family legal proceedings.

