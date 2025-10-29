A video of Akosua Serwaa at Daddy Lumba's studio in Germany has surfaced after her loss in her injunction application hearing

The late highlife legend's first wife spent time with some guests as they listened to her husband's song

Akosua Serwaa's sighting at Daddy Lumba's studio in Germany has stirred many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Footage of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, in Germany has emerged after the court issued a ruling throwing out her injunction.

Akosua Serwaa spotted at Daddy Lumba’s studio in Germany after the Kumasi High Court rejected her injunction application. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, DADDY LUMBA, @oheneyereafriyie/TikTok

Recently, Akosua Serwaa filed a suit against Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, the family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home over her late husband’s funeral.

The late singer's widow sought an interlocutory injunction to halt her husband's funeral from being held on December 6, 2025.

She accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction application

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled in favour of Daddy Lumba's family head, who has been given the green light to proceed with the funeral arrangements as initially planned.

The Kumasi High Court also ordered both parties to file all necessary legal processes by Friday, October 31, for a Case Management Conference scheduled for November 14, regarding Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

Akosua Serwaa spotted in Daddy Lumba's studio

Following the injunction application case hearing, footage of Akosua Serwaa at the late Daddy Lumba's music studio in Germany surfaced on social media.

In the video shared by TikToker Oheneyere Afriyie, who visited her residence, the late singer's first wife expressed mixed emotions as she and her guest jammed to her husband's Nea Nyame Tumi Yɛ, from the 2014 album, Awosoɔ.

The TikTok personality held an old photo of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa as she tried to cheer her up inside the music studio while an unidentified man filmed their interaction. A little child with braided hair was also seen standing close to them by a piano.

It remains unclear whether the video was recorded before or after the court case hearing at the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday, October 28.

The video of Akosua Serwaa in Daddy Lumba's music studio in Germany is below:

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer speaks after court appearance

In an interview after the court ruling on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, describing it as a levelled score.

The Kumasi High Court quashes Akosua Serwaa's injunction to prevent Daddy Lumba's family from burying him in December 2025. Photo source: @tinanewsgh

According to him, even though their camp did not succeed in their attempt to secure an injunction, the court's decision was no setback for them.

Lawyer Kusi explained that there were two main cases to be determined by the court: the injunction application and the challenge of Akosua Serwaa's status by the family head.

He further stated that the court promised the parties in the suit that it would determine the substantive case by November 25, 2025.

The video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer speaking after the court's ruling is below:

Akosua Serwaa's sighting in Germany stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yesu Do Me commented:

"Look at the state of a woman who has lived all her life abroad. So are we not even sad for her? Hmm life. You have got to be selfish small and forget love sometimes."

KSM wrote:

"I need a lady like Akosua Serwaa Fosu in my life 🥰🙏. Maa Akosua Serwaa Awurade Nhyira wo bebree wate 🥰🙏."

ReeSM4LYF said:

"Maa Serwaa, you have passed this with distinction. Herh, I'm a woman, but you are really a woman. Onyame Nhyira Wo...✌️✌️✌️🥰."

Daddy Lumba's sister speaks after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's sister spoke to the media after appearing in court for the injunction hearing.

In a video, Ernestina Fosu noted that she was not ready for her brother's funeral service on December 6, 2025.

She added that she was only interested in the right things being done and not heated tension among her family members.

