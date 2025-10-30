Adom Kyei-Duah attended his mother-in-law Obaapanin Mary Dwapanin's one-week observation on Thursday, October 30, 2025

In a video, the controversial prophet was seen in an emotional state behind his bereaved wife at the event grounds in Asiakwa

Many Ghanaians took to social media to offer their condolences to Adom Kyei and his wife as they mourned the deceased

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, got emotional at his late mother-in-law's one-week celebration event on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah breaks down in tears at his mother-in-law’s one-week observation. Photo source: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, @philip.adom_hallo.kofi/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The solemn event for the late Obaapanin Mary Dwapanin, mother of Adom Kyei's wife, Mama Millicent, was held at a funeral grounds in Asiakwa, a town in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Family and friends of the deceased attended the one-week celebration event to commiserate with the bereaved as they mourned the loss of their beloved.

Members of Adom-Kyei Duah's Believers Worship Centre church, including gospel singer Odehyieba The Maestro, were also present at the event.

Adom Kyei weeps at his mother-in-law's one-week

In a video shared by blogger Phillip Adom Hallo-Kofi on his official TikTok page, Adom Kyei received a rousing reception as he arrived at the event grounds and exchanged pleasantries with some sympathisers and family members.

As he sat behind his wife under the canopy, the Philadelphia Movement leader, who has been embroiled in a feud with gospel singer Diana Asamoah for months now, became overwhelmed with emotions and began to weep.

As the tears flowed, the prophet cleaned his face and engaged in a conversation with an individual seated beside him at his mother-in-law's one-week celebration event.

He later arose from his chair and instructed an unidentified individual to retrieve an item for him.

The video of Adom Kyei weeping at his mother-in-law's one-week observation is below:

The videos of Stephen Adom Kyei arriving at his mother-in-law's one-week observation are below:

Adom Kyei and wife attend son's wedding

Adom Kyei's emotional moment at his mother-in-law's one-week observation comes days after he and his wife attended their son Richard Adom Kyei-Duah’s traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on October 16, 2025.

Ghanaian preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his wife steal the show at their son's traditional wedding in Kumasi. Image credit: @philip.adom_hallo.kofi, @phils_events

Source: TikTok

In a video, the prophet and his beautiful wife were seen making their way to the venue of the program, where their son was set to tie the knot to his beautiful bride, Bella Sarpong.

In another video, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah and his lovely wife were seen seated at the event.

The TikTok videos of Adom Kyei-Duah and his wife at their son’s wedding are below:

Ghanaians console Adom Kyei and his wife

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sis Praise commented:

"Papa is loving and very supportive. Mama, my deepest condolences, okay."

Mama Juu wrote:

"Mommy, please accept my condolences."

Dkay-Officials Electronics said:

"Papa is crying 😭😭😭😭."

Addailinda16 commented:

"Aww Philadelphia y3n man hemaa, Nana kafra Adom Nyame nhy3 wo den."

Adom Kyei shares money with church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adom Kyei shared money with his church members during a Sunday service.

In a video, the church members queued in front of the congregation to receive the money, which had been stacked on a table.

Footage of Adom Kyei sharing money among his church members triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh