Renowned preacher Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and his wife made a graceful appearance at their son Richie’s traditional wedding in Kumasi on October 16, 2025

Richie, the son of the founder of Believer’s Worship Centre son tied the knot to his beautiful bride, Bella Sarpong

The traditional wedding ceremony served as a precursor to their white wedding, set for October 18 at the Rattray Park Dome in Kumasi

Ghanaian man of God Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and his wife grabbed attention at their son Richie’s traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi.

The traditional wedding ceremony of Richard Adom Kyei Duah took place on October 16, 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the powerful man of God, founder and leader of the Believer’s Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Church, arrived with his wife.

The two were seen making their way to the venue of the program, where their son was set to tie the knot to his beautiful bride.

In another video, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah and his lovely wife were seen seated at the event.

Adom Kyei Duah’s son gets married

The bride and groom for the day, Richie and his beautiful bride, Bella Sarpong, were spotted looking radiant in lovely attire during their traditional wedding ceremony.

Videos showed the traditional dowry items being brought to the wedding by numerous ladies from the groom’s family who were ecstatic that their relative was tying the knot.

The couple was also seated calmly in another video, while they were seen exchanging their wedding vows to adoring looks from all those around in a separate clip.

Richie and Bella’s white wedding ceremony has been scheduled for October 18 at the Rattray Park Dome at Victoria Opoku Ware Street in Kumasi.

The couple announced the big news on October 8, sharing lovely pre-wedding videos taken in different exotic locations.

Adom Kyei Duah's son Emmanuel gets married

Richard and Bella's traditional marriage followed on the heels of the recent wedding of another of the popular preacher's children.

Emmanuel Adom Kyei Duah tied the knot to his beautiful wife in Kumasi in May.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page Matt TV Africa, Emmanuel and his lovely bride were seen carrying out the traditional rites to be customarily wed as man and wife.

Adom Kyei Duah gifts church members GH₵51m

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei donated over GH₵51 million to members of his Believers Worship Centre in Kumasi.

In a viral video, several members of the Philadelphia church were gifted various sums, with the total donation believed to have reached over 2,000 congregants.

The pastor’s act of generosity followed an earlier GH₵2.2 million donation to those affected by the Kantamanto fire.

