Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah, the Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, brought smiles to the faces of his members following huge donations to individuals.

Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei of Believers Worship Centre reportedly donates GH₵51 million to members of his congregation. Photo credit: Prophet Kyei Duah (Facebook).

In a video stirring mixed reactions online, the founder of the church, also known as Second Chance or Philadelphia Church, distributed an astounding GH₵51 million to his church members.

Adom Kyei-Duah donates money to church members

According to reports, the monetary distribution was made between about 20,000 church members. The event, which took place at the church's headquarters in Kumasi, left beneficiaries overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude.

The sum of money was organised into stacks. Church members present gathered eagerly to receive their share of the substantial donation.

The members, after receiving their share, celebrated with joy and gladness. If it is to be split equally amongst the members, the donation would be equivalent to GH₵2,562.50 per beneficiary.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah distributes millions of cedis to his church members. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

Founded in 1988 in Nigeria, Believers Worship Centre expanded to Ghana under the leadership of Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah, becoming a beacon of hope for its members.

The church, located at Kenyasi-Adwumam, Teacher Nkwanta in Kumasi, has grown significantly under the guidance of its pastor, becoming a beacon of hope and support for its members.

This act of generosity to his church members is not the first of its kind, and came after the man of God donated GH₵2.2 million to his church members who were affected by the Kantamanto fire on January 1, 2025.

Watch the emotional moment the church members received their donations in the video below:

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah's significant donation

YEN.com.gh has collected reactions below from Ghanaians who watched the emotional moment on X.

@nkdon1_ said:

"This is why the pastors hate him o cos they will never do the same. He doesn't take tithe, no seed, no pastor's appreciation. He just sells prayer materials and uses the proceeds to build his church and God's work. He doesn't put a burden on his members to build a church for him."

@samuelkwakye58 commented:

"Any serious country, this man should be invited to EOCO tomorrow morning to prove proof of funds along with tax documents, but hey, who cares in Ghana, right?"

@hamdu_wunpini wrote:

"If you no go church that day you go make shi o. 😂😂"

Captain Smart blasts Kyei-Duah over Yesu Mogya

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist Godsbrain Smart Nkansah, aka Captain Smart, criticised Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah for allegedly using his church members for business.

The controversial reporter slammed the religious leader for selling a bissap drink nicknamed Yesu Mogya (blood of Jesus), which had the alleged power to heal sickness and deliver miracles.

Captain Smart challenged Adom Kyei Duah's spiritual powers and recounted an experience that made him doubt Prophet Kyei-Duah, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

