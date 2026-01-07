Veteran actress Yvonne Nelson made a rare public appearance with her eight-year-old daughter Ryn Nelson Roberts

In several photos, the multiple award-winning movie star flaunted her close bond with her young daughter

Yvonne Nelson's rare public appearance with Ryn Nelson Roberts has triggered positive reactions from fans online

Veteran Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has courted attention after making a rare public appearance with her daughter, Ryn Nelson Roberts, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Yvonne Nelson bonds with her daughter, Ryn Nelson Roberts, in a rare public appearance. Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh, @rynnelroberts

Source: Instagram

In a series of photos shared by Ryn on her official Instagram page, she was spotted with Yvonne as they spent time together in the new year.

The actress and her 8-year-old daughter appeared to be enjoying their private moment together as they flashed bright smiles for the camera while sitting in a luxurious vehicle.

Ryn, whom Yvonne Nelson welcomed on October 29, 2017, with her British baby daddy and former photographer Jamie Roberts, looked beautiful in her yellow dress as she made several face gestures while her mother captured the heartwarming moment.

She accompanied the lovely photos with a short New Year message to her followers and her mother's fans.

The Instagram photos of Yvonne Nelson bonding with her daughter, Ryn Nelson Roberts, on a rare public outing are below:

Yvonne Nelson's daughter Ryn bonds with grandmother

Yvonne Nelson's rare public appearance with her daughter comes months after Ryn bonded with her grandmother, Margaret Gaddy, during her eighth birthday celebration on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

In the photo, the veteran actress' daughter beamed with a smile as Madam Margaret held her in her arms at the premises of a plush residence.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter looked cute in her short-sleeved shirt and appeared to enjoy her private moment with her grandmother, who watched her with happiness and pride.

Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, with their daughter, Ryn Nelson Roberts. Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

The photo of Ryn with Madam Margaret marked a rare public appearance by the latter, with whom Yvonne has had a strained relationship over the years regarding questions about the identity of her biological father.

In her 2023 memoir titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' which touched on her life story, including her career and personal struggles, the actress detailed that she had not seen or spoken with her mother since her 37th birthday in 2022.

She recounted a heated confrontation she had with her mother before cutting off personal communication with her and detailed how their strained relationship had emotionally impacted her life.

The Instagram photo of Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn, bonding with her grandmother, Margaret Gaddy, on her eighth birthday is below:

Reactions to Yvonne bonding with daughter Ryn

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bigquammy commented:

"Wow. Ryn is now a big girl."

Rit.aokyere said:

"Aww, our pretty little doll 😍."

Susu_tyna wrote:

"Happy new year, baby girl 😍."

Fransyla commented:

"She is so beautiful."

Seforadielle commented:

"Happy new year 🥳🙏🏽. Ryn and her mom are so cute 🥰."

Yvonne Nelson hails estranged mother on birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson hailed her estranged mother, Margaret Gaddy, on her 40th birthday on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In a video, the award-winning actress reflected on her life from childhood to adulthood and the various highs and lows she had experienced.

In a heartwarming message, Yvonne Nelson expressed her gratitude to her estranged mother for giving birth to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh